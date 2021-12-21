In those, there are vehicles for families or focused on cargo and transport, there are those that bet on the sports line, while others do it, above all, for safety. There are higher ones, with greater speed, with better extras or, even, manual or with automatic transmission. But much of that attention is seen in aspects such as car efficiency or the kilometers it is capable of traveling in terms of electric autonomy. Because if; Although they are not fully electric cars, they do have systems with which it is possible to use EV modes.

Basic fundamentals

That the future of the automobile is marked by the reduction of pollution, by a cleaner and more respectful mobility is beyond doubt. A future that is still somewhat far away, not much, but there is still a certain way to go. The first step has already been taken, thanks to hybrid cars, which have evolved towards plug-in hybrids.

There are two ways of applying electrification very similar, although different in certain details that can make one more interesting than the other. Mainly, a plug-in car and a conventional hybrid car (also called PHEV and HEV, respectively) are practically the same.

The two alternatives have a propulsion group that is made up of a hybrid motor and an electric motor, which work alone or in combination, depending on the conditions and power requirements of the driver. For this they incorporate a very complex electronic management, but whose operation goes completely unnoticed without the driver being able to appreciate real differences with any other vehicle with a conventional motor. And this is precisely one of the greatest achievements of this technology.

It has also been heard well of the mild hybrid or mild hybridization cars, closer to conventional HEVs, but of which it is a different type of hybrid. This is the one that has an additional 48-volt battery that helps the combustion engine but in no case can move the car by itself.

In any case, although both share some characteristics, such as low direct emissions, that can be recharged and that are equipped with electric motorization, they are vehicles different in terms of operation. Therefore, those differences between hybrids and plug-in hybrids are accentuated when we delve a little deeper into both.

How is each operation

Regardless of its specification, conventional self-recharging or plug-in, both carry the same scheme. A hybrid powertrain that is made up of a battery, an electric motor and a combustion engine, which by preference of manufacturers and brands, can be either gasoline or diesel. Also, both are measured in horses (CV).

That’s the generic definition, but when we dig a little deeper is when differences begin to emerge. To put ourselves, the batteries of these cars are an energy accumulator that is recharged by an electricity source. That’s where the first distances come in.

In the case of those that are plug-in hybrids, this is done through a cable and a plug (there are several types for different powers and charging speeds). While what happens in a conventional one is that this element is not required, but they are recharged with driving and its battery feeds the electric motor so that it assists the combustion engine. But there are more details that exemplify them in an outstanding way.

Self-charging hybrids (HEV). The former combine the conventional system with the modern one, an internal combustion engine plus the technology of an electric propulsion system. They offer improved performance and fuel economy, although their electric range is much more limited, between 1 and 3 kilometers.

(HEV). The former combine the conventional system with the modern one, an internal combustion engine plus the technology of an electric propulsion system. They offer improved performance and fuel economy, although their electric range is much more limited, between 1 and 3 kilometers. Plug-in hybrids (PHEV). In the case of the latter, these have a priority autonomous and fully electric motor powered by a rechargeable battery, but also a combustion engine. The 100% electric motor and the gasoline engine can work separately or together. As it is rechargeable externally, its batteries are larger, allowing a range of between 40 and 80 km, in the best of cases.

What benefits do they have

Here it is done from characteristics as important as the capacity of recovery, the loudness or even the vibrations that are transmitted to the cabin. These are also part of those peculiarities that place some models above their rivals. In terms of acceleration, plug-in vehicles have a characteristic that makes them quite different from the rest: and that is that they have all the pair from practically the moment of startup, as also happens with the pure electric ones.

Thus, the truth is that the combination of two types of mechanics makes plug-in hybrids offer some superior performance in some aspects such as the aforementioned autonomy and its maximum speed, which can easily reach 250 km / h in some cases for BMW or Mercedes.

This is where the HEV significantly loses. This is for no other reason than because their technology, despite the fact that they continue to mount motors and electrical systems, has remained somewhat behind since it is the first evolution of the automotive industry from traditional combustion cars.

Looking at it from your travel companion, the electric motor used in plug-in hybrids is also smaller and lighter, as well as much more efficient. Spins very fast, and a gear change is not necessary to regulate the energy that comes out of it and transmit it to the asphalt (however, they are sometimes coupled to the same gearbox. Also, since they work with very high voltages, there are a large number of electronic components around this engine that manage their correct work.

Its advantages

As we mentioned, both are very different cars. And it depends on what we are looking for, one or the other will be better adapted to our needs. In this way, a conventional car is a very efficient car, which allows us save consumption and emissions, with an ideal electric autonomy for journeys in the city. And, as we’ve said, it doesn’t need to be plugged in.

For its part, a PHEV is a car that allows you to do many kilometers with zero emissions and without fuel consumption. When choosing, you should also note that you need a point to recharge the batteries of a plug-in hybrid. With the electric hybrid that will not be necessary. It is then that we see that each one has its own advantages that make them gain integers from one side and the other, but from what they are also made with quite particular features among themselves.

Emissions

Beyond their engines and technological aspects such as the battery, both report quite efficient environmental emissions. In fact, although both vehicles carry thermal propellants, like the usual conventional ones, they are very far from what they expel into the atmosphere in CO2.

In any case, it is true that here those of the most modern generation, the PHEVs, are much better. This is because they have several similarities to electric cars. It is true that it does not do it in a total way as an EV model would, but compared to its predecessor earns a lot.

That means that they can circulate around the city without polluting and when the battery runs out, it switches to hybrid mode to travel long distances. Likewise, and at a distance from the former, these vehicles have the Zero emissions label of the DGT, which allows them to take advantage of all the advantages of the pure electric ones. The self-recharging ones do it with the ECO.

Recharge

The electric motors of the PHEVs are more powerful than HEVsTherefore, the battery can be recharged in charging stations, or in domestic sockets such as wallboxes, a widely used tool for electrified people who require an external power supply.

In contrast, recharging HEV batteries can only be done with deceleration or braking. In a matter of time, of course, the seconds take much longer since its battery is larger, but because they also require more energy, while conventional hybrids do it at the time of their circulation with regenerative braking.

Consumption

Where else the benefits of hybridization are exploited in an HEV is in urban circulation. In this environment the consumption is lower because at stops and when driving at low speed, the combustion engine does not start as often. With plug-in hybrids, the opposite is true.

And it is that we will be able to circulate for more kilometers in electric mode, where its advantages in consumption are also taken advantage of in extra-urban traffic. However, to benefit from its greater level of autonomy, we will need to have a charging point in your garage or workplace, and a wide network of chargers that allow you to charge it on all your trips.

Circulation by city

On the other hand, it may be that we are users who move around the city. There, entirely, those who refer to as conventional hybrids win, a good solution compared to plug-ins. As much, that as it can be provided with the electric ones, here is its total difference.

Because if we are to perform many short trips and we use the car every day – and you don’t do more than 60 or 70 kilometers a day – these will be the best choice. They are especially appropriate if we make these trips in an urban environment, since that is when the electric motors shine especially. In the city this type of car works incredibly well, since the fact of braking every so often means that the battery of the electric motor does not run out. In addition, for those who do not have the possibility of a plug it is a very convenient solution.

Driving modes

This is an important point that will benefit some more than others. We refer to the driving modes available in some cars or others. Here we point directly to the rechargeable ones, where we can choose the shape and the driving regardless of the route we take.

Or what is the same: if we live outside a big city and to reach our destination we have to travel distances to enter the ring road, we can use the driving mode in which the propulsion system keeps the battery at the initial charge level, in such a way that when entering the restricted area of ​​the city you can connect the 100% electric mode so as not to emit polluting particles. In both cases, a smoother, noise-free ride is enjoyed when the electric motor starts up.

Prices

Finally, it is necessary to speak of the economic differences. The purchase price of a HEV is less than a PHEV, especially for the level of benefits. Even so, depending on the use that we are going to give it, in the long run it may be cheaper.

Therefore, if we frequently access the city center, we park in regulated areas and take advantage of its autonomy in electric mode because we have a charging point, take account because the extra cost of a PHEV could be amortized faster than you could. think.