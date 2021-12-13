The PC gaming market has changed a lot in recent years, especially thanks to Steam or Epic Games Store type stores, among other. They allow us to buy, download and install our favorite titles without leaving home. In addition, we have other very interesting functions that allow us to improve the experience and enjoy these games to the fullest.
Gone are the moments when we had to go to the corresponding store or shopping center to purchase the package with the desired game. This is something that we can still carry out in certain places, but it is a clearly obsolete practice. We can affirm that the aforementioned Steam It is the most widely used and largest option at the moment, and the situation has no signs of changing. All this despite the fact that there are more and more alternatives of this type.
With everything and with it Valve, the firm that is behind this platform, also does not stop improving its project. Basically what it achieves with this type of movement is to offer its millions of users everything they need in this leisure market. Furthermore, several of these alternatives allow you to interact with other users, which substantially improves the user experience. However, these PC gaming platforms do not always perform as well as we would like, something that their developers also try to help us with.
A clear example of this is found in the aforementioned Steam, since sometimes we can find errors in the execution of our games. But as we mentioned, the firm responsible for the platform tries to help us to largely eliminate these failures.
What the Steamworks Common Redistributables do for Steam
Precisely to correct or avoid this type of errors in the execution of our favorite Steam games, there are the Steamworks Common Redistributables. It is possible that many of you have never heard of these elements, so we will tell you what they are about. Actually, with the Steamworks Common Redistributables we mean a series of software components that are additionally installed together with the game in question. We must bear in mind that some of these games need certain shared components already installed in order to run.
Among these we can find some as common and used as XNAm Microsoft Visual C ++,.NET, Directx, Physx, OpenAL, etc. It must be said that for some time now Steam allowed the use of a series of scripts so that the games you install in these additional software elements. But each of the title developers had to create their own installation script that was repeated many times for different video games. But things have changed in this sense for the better.
We tell you all this because now Steam titles can be accessed by the Steamworks Common Redistributables by themselves. This means that the mentioned components they will be installed in their first run in case they are necessary for the correct operation of the software. Thus, Valve itself creates and maintains the corresponding scripts for the installation of these elements for the games to use if necessary. In turn, it updates them as patches of some kind become available.