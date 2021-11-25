What are the risks of home heating systems?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Regardless of the type of heating you use, lack of maintenance increases the probability of accidents. This is what you must do to avoid them.

Last update: November 25, 2021

Heating systems go into overdrive at home during freezing seasons, but have you ever wondered what risks they have? The truth is that most skip this question; after all, the main thing is to get warm.

Now, have you ever thought about the risk of an accident? With stove heating, for example, the risk is a burn, while with other types of heating it can be chemical poisoning. Are you interested in knowing more about it?

3 heating systems and their potential risks in the home

All heating methods require regular maintenance to minimize the possibility of accidents.

Heaters play a very important role in homes. However, like everything, need maintenance, in most cases annually. In addition, you must comply with some security measures for each type of heating.

1. Gas Ranges or Stoves

This is one of the most used heating systems in most homes. Either gas or electric, poorly handled stoves can be risky. Some of the dangers linked to them include the following:

Poisoning or fire due to a broken hose, leaving the stove valves incorrectly closed or even a bad position of the gas regulator . And for those who use gas cylinders, in addition to those exposed, other reasons for danger can be poor posture or leakage.

. And for those who use gas cylinders, in addition to those exposed, other reasons for danger can be poor posture or leakage. Electrocution. It may be due to a fault in the stove wiring, in the electrical outlet. Less likely is a factory fault in the appliance or an inconspicuous water leak in the wall near the kitchen.

Some symptoms that you should associate with a gas leak

Butane gas is odorless; therefore, a compound called methyl mercaptan to give it an unpleasant and unmistakable smell. But there are remote occasions where this hydrocarbon does not have this characteristic aroma and, therefore, it is not possible to detect a leak. However, there are some symptoms that can be linked to it.

Headache: it is the most common symptom that occurs with heavy exposure to a toxic agent .

. Irritation of the nose and nasal mucosa, as well as difficulty in breathing.

Do you have children at home? Pay attention to them when they tell you: “Mom, I feel bad, I feel like vomiting.” Children are more sensitive to pollutants.

What to do in the event of a gas leak or electrical hazard?

The best measure to prevent potential risks to heating systems from materializing is prevention.

Using a soapy water mixture is very helpful in detecting hose or gas valve leaks. The method consists of placing a little of the liquid in the areas of potential hydrocarbon loss . Observe if bubbles form, this will indicate that there is a leak.

. Observe if bubbles form, this will indicate that there is a leak. Guarantee frequent maintenance to your stove to guarantee its proper functioning. To do this, hire the service of a professional.

Provides good air flow in your home from gas, paraffin or wood heating sources .

. As for electric stoves, do not cover their irradiation screen with any object, newspapers or fabrics are prone to start fires.

Do not connect the stove to an electrical extension, since these are prone to short circuits if used for a long time.

2. Gas central heating or oil boiler

Heating in homes must have a certification, so its installation and maintenance must be carried out by a certified professional. The certifying body will depend on each country. The most common risks of central heating are:

Power supply (gas or oil) . The recommended temperature for heating is between 21 and 23 degrees. Regarding humidity, it should not exceed 50% of it. Keep in mind that exceeding these values ​​will make a big difference between the temperature inside and outside, which will be counterproductive for people.

. The recommended temperature for heating is between 21 and 23 degrees. Regarding humidity, it should not exceed 50% of it. Keep in mind that exceeding these values ​​will make a big difference between the temperature inside and outside, which will be counterproductive for people. Harmful gas build-up . When it comes to burning fuel such as gas, firewood, kerosene and paraffin, for example, good ventilation must be provided. Otherwise, the gases released by the aforementioned fuels will accumulate and these, in concentrated quantities, are toxic and sometimes lethal.

. When it comes to burning fuel such as gas, firewood, kerosene and paraffin, for example, good ventilation must be provided. Otherwise, the gases released by the aforementioned fuels will accumulate and these, in concentrated quantities, are toxic and sometimes lethal. Infections, cough, or constipation from humidity that the heating produces in the environment. It is recommended to ventilate the place for half an hour and try to let the sun’s rays enter, since they fight the formation of mites.

3. Wood burning fireplaces, pellets or electric

The heating, regardless of its type, must be kept clear, without elements on or near it that could generate a fire.

The chimneys they are very beautiful decoration elements that stylize your surroundings and go very well with any trend. However, if they are not given due care, they can be the trigger for fatal damage.

The risks of poisoning are minimal, not so the danger of burns by contact and fires. This last risk is very high especially if you have curious children in the house.

This last risk is very high especially if you have curious children in the house. As for electric fireplaces, short circuits and lack of maintenance in the area where they have been installed is what prevails.

What to do to reduce the potential risks of chimneys?

Do not trust at all, in a home you should always be attentive to any sign that indicates something is malfunctioning. This rule includes fireplaces, whatever their type.

Both the duct and the combustion chamber, in the case of wood-burning fireplaces, must be cleaned continuously, to keep them clean and fit.

The fireplace must have adequate protection for pets and children; in this way, the risks of accidental contacts are minimized.

in this way, the risks of accidental contacts are minimized. Periodic reviews should be carried out to make sure that the duct is in optimal condition and that the chimney in operation is not damaging the structural elements of the house.

In both electric and combustion fireplaces, Toys or other objects that could cause a fire should be kept away by coming into contact with the bonfire.

Electric fireplaces must also be subjected to periodic inspections; the lack of these can generate a short circuit.

Hire the services of a professional at least once a year, in order to control the risks of these elements.

Heating systems could be dangerous

Heating is quite useful in winter; Who can imagine passing that season without your help? Probably no one. Nevertheless, heating systems could create a number of risks if precautionary measures are not taken how to check that there is no gas leak or electrical problem.

Consider that, despite appearing to be working well, if you don’t check it carefully, you could be putting your life at risk. Have you already hired the maintenance services of a professional this year?

It might interest you …