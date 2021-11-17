What object could define the 20th century? Many have sufficient credentials to apply. The cigarette, despite the widespread consumption of tobacco during the preceding centuries, popularized the act of smoking among all layers of the population. The AK-47, a weapon designed by a Soviet engineer in the middle of the century, was instrumental in countless national liberations or political revolutions. Television led us to mass society at a level only understandable today, not before its irruption in almost every home.

They are good candidates. But maybe not as good as the packaging can.

When we think of modern “capitalism” we may well be thinking of Coca-Cola: a pharmaceutical solution with such a tasty recipe that it is introduced to the market with enormous success. Its definitive synthesis is not the glass bottle but the aluminum can, less sustainable than the first but much more scalable and replicable throughout the world. What is capitalism, what is the 20th century? It’s a can of Coca-Cola.

Among many other things, but above all that.

The path to the can, however, was strewn with obstacles. It was first introduced in the mid-1930s. By then most commercially produced beverages were packaged in glass. The metal had certain advantages at that time unexplored: it was stored better, it was transported more easily and it could be produced at a lower cost. As soon as cans became popular, a technological race began to open them. Packing things was fine, but how do you unwrap them at home?

The beginnings and actual use

The first answer to that question was instruments other than the can itself.

A look at any American cultural product, especially series and movies, will reveal how many of its characters use or used a kind of keys to open some packaged products. This is the case with preserves, but it was also the case with beers. The most used during those first years of introduction of cans was a little key called “churchkey”. Two holes were opened, one in front and one behind, and the liquid flowed.

The problems of such a system are obvious. To open any can you needed an extra tool, not always at hand. If the packaged invention wanted to succeed, it needed to be self-contained, solve all consumer problems in one fell swoop. Otherwise it would only function as a less comfortable and perhaps less tasty replica, due to the deficiencies of the chemical materials used to prevent metal from contaminating the products, than glass.

Post-World War II canned beverages only accounted for 10% of the total.

The first steps towards the rings that we know today were taken in the sixties. An American engineer, fed up with having to search for sharp objects to open his beer cans whenever he forgot the key, created an aluminum handle capable of opening the can without major complications. The system quickly became popular with all producers of beer or soft drinks. At first, those rings were known as “pull-tabs“: they were pulled until they were pulled out.



(YesMore / Unsplash)

This generated a parallel problem to which a solution would only be found several decades later. The rings ended mostly on the ground. Being metallic and sharp, they used to cause headaches wherever people walked barefoot, such as beaches. At a time when environmental concerns were less, the discomfort of walking and bumping into aluminum rings prompted another technological advance. The fixed ring.

It is the system we know today. The ring allows us to squeeze and open a small circumference in the front of the can. The remaining metal folds in on itself so as not to cause discomfort and the ring remains fixed. Coors and other brewers earlier introduced an even simpler, ringless system: you could press your finger on the aluminum and open. The risks, as anyone who has cut themselves with a ring will know, prevented its takeoff.

But what is the ring really for

All this is fine. The industry provides us with a tool, we use it according to its instructions. But all of the above does not explain why the rings in question have a hole, too small to insert the finger and large enough for its existence to be due to some motivation.

An intuitive answer might be “to save money”, as the hole allows you to use less metal and reduce costs. Other consumers have more imaginative ideas. The most popular theory in recent times, collected here and here, among others, points to the straw. Is drinking straight from the can unsanitary or adulterates the taste of the soda? Science has doubts about this, but it is a fairly widespread myth. How to solve this matter? Using a straw. It happens that, when introduced into a bubbling liquid, it tends to float and come out.

This is where the imaginative hole solution would come in. Turning the plate and inserting the straw at the same time in the hole of the ring and in the hole of the can we would find the solution to all our ills, figurative or not.

At what age did you find out that the soda ring is used for this? pic.twitter.com/eCkVScEeop – The Tomello (@elgrantomello) May 30, 2020

The inventiveness of the human being has found a whole range of uses for the rings of the cans, especially during a time of environmental awareness and recycling spirit. Its applications in the wardrobe are especially known: they are valid for chain hangers and take up less space on the bar; as staples of small atos where to store underwear; like belts; and even as earrings. A DIY accessory not very different from the clip and that allows a high degree of customization from home.

Taken to the extreme, and on Pinterest there is quite an extreme, they can double as a base for handbags or knitted baskets.

Its alternative uses are not limited to the closet. They also have a tour in nature. A few years ago, an American beer brand gained popularity by offering the rings on its cans as fishing hooks. The can showed on one side the simple customization and adaptation process to turn the ring into a practical utensil in the wild. It was a smart move: the Internet had been full of manuals for years on how to transform a sheet metal into a fish hook for fishing, with quite respectable collections.





In many ways, the ring closes the circle of capitalist society: it is born as a small instrument to facilitate the massive sale of a product and dies as a collectible and reusable object for endless uses. From the inventiveness of the industry to technologically improve a product to the recycling of a product still with a useful life by consumers. And it also helps to drink better in a can.