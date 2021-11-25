Requirements to be governor of Banxico

The appointment of a member of the Governing Board must fall to a person who meets the following requirements:

– Be a mexican citizen by birth that does not acquire another nationality.

– To be in full enjoyment of their civil and political rights.

– Not be over 75 years of age on the starting date of the period during which they will hold office.

– Have recognized competence in monetary matters, as well as having held, for at least five years, high-level positions in the Mexican financial system or in the agencies, agencies or institutions that exercise authority in financial matters.

– Not have been sentenced for intentional crimes; Disqualified from doing business or holding a job, position or commission, in the public service or in the Mexican financial system.

– Not having previously been removed from the post of member of the Governing Board, unless the latter has been the result of a physical disability that has already been overcome.

The Governor’s office lasts six years, period that will begin on January 1 of the fourth calendar year of the period corresponding to the President of the Republic.

Therefore, if ratified, Rodríguez Ceja would assume this position from January 1st, 2022.

Who have been the last governors of Banxico?

Since Banco de México obtained its autonomy in 1994, it has had three governors:

– Miguel Mancera Aguayo: The Mexican economist and politician led the central bank between 1982 and 1998, when the country experienced two of the worst crises in its history, both with strong effects on inflation. It was he who lived the transition from director to governor as a position in Banxico.

– Guillermo Ortiz Martínez: In 1998, with a new Bank of Mexico Law and after the worst economic and financial crisis since 1982, then-President Ernesto Zedillo appointed his Secretary of the Treasury, Guillermo Ortiz Martínez, as the first governor of Banxico.

– Agustín Carstens Carstens: He began to work as an economist at Banxico in 1980. He served as governor since January 1, 2010 and resigned on July 1, 2017.

– Alejandro Díaz de León: He was appointed Governor of Banco de México on December 1, 2017. His term will end on December 31, 2021.