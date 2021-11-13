What is the country that Mexico buys the most from? You guessed it! The United States with total imports of 160,260 million dollars (million dollars) in 2020, followed by China (71,804 million dollars), South Korea (14,207 million dollars), Japan (13,108 million dollars) and Germany (12,678 million dollars), according to information from DataMéxico de la Ministry of Economy.

The products that Mexico imports

Last year, Mexico’s purchases from the world totaled 349,636 million dollars, according to official data. Here are the 10 products that Mexico imported the most.

1. Auto parts

Auto parts purchases in 2020 that Mexico made to the world were for $ 21.961 million, mainly from the United States, China, Japan, Germany and South Korea.

Mexico, with the United States and Canada, is part of one of the most important automotive production chains in the world.

2. Electronic circuits

Better known as semiconductor chips – mainly from Malaysia, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Vietnam – they are important in various production chains, mainly in the automotive industry. Purchases of these components reached 18,842 million dollars last year

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been a crisis in various articles due to the shortage of semiconductors, which has led to inflationary pressures.

3. Fuels and petroleum products

In 2020, Mexico imported mineral fuels and petroleum derivatives for $ 17.043 million, mainly from the United States ($ 15.501 million).

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said since he was in the presidential campaign that he is going to reduce fuel imports, since now they will be produced in the country.

4. Telephones

The purchase of mobile phones and other wireless networks that Mexico made last year reached an amount of 11,721 million dollars, coming mainly from China, the United States, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

5. Machines and processors

These artifacts used in computers, smartphones, among other devices, came to Mexico from China, Thailand and South Korea, mainly.

In 2020, imports of these devices reached $ 9.343 million.