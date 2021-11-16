Complaints around your fingerprint sensor have been the most reported by users. He has suffered problems of all kinds. At first the reading of the scanner did not work at all well, since they were excessively slow or gave error continuously .

A huge number of users around the world have revealed various problems that they have experienced in their Pixel 6 . These are related to various parts of the device that are not working as they should.

From Google itself they state that we make sure that the screen is not dirty and that the slowness is due to the improved security algorithms.

Recently a new problem has arisen according to this situation that has annoyed several people who had taken over the smartphone of the great G. Supposedly the scanner stops working if the battery runs out.

Fast charging not so “fast”

Every time we look for our terminal to load as soon as possible. As a result of this demand, the fast charge arose that can be found in practically all phones including the Pixel 6. The latter has a 30W fast charge, although users do not quite believe that figure.

According to several consumers the load that reaches the mobile is only 22W, while the average is 13W. An amount that is far from what was promised by the American company.

Automatic calls

An error that is causing a lot of problems is that the terminal of the company performs calls to contacts automatically and randomly while the phone is not in use.

The reason why this problem occurs would be related to Google Assistant, which misinterprets certain noises. Although several of the complaints about this issue claim that it happened at night while they were sleeping.

Variable brightness

Some users have also emphasized that their Pixel 6 change the screen brightness without there having been any change in the ambient lighting.

At first it seems that this problem is the result of brightness algorithm automatic. This means that if you manually adjust the brightness the device will learn at what level you are usually satisfied.