You will be surprised to know the origin of these particular Christmas characters

Christmas is over and it is very close to the end of the year, however since December began there are anime and manga lovers who celebrate the future arrival of Christmas by sharing a traditional meme called “Padoru”, what is this being that invades all social networks for no apparent reason ?. But, do you know what the origin of this funny little character of the holidays is? Here we tell you everything about it so that you have a peculiar topic of conversation during the new year’s party.

If you didn’t know him, this is the famous internet meme:

Now, surely you have seen an icon of Twitter, Instagram or any other social network with a similar design. The original is a chibi version of Nero Claudius that first appeared in the Fate / Extra video game from the Fate saga, a very popular RPG in Japan during its launch for PSP in 2018. During a series of hilarious videos, both Type Moon Ace OMake Theater and Nero Claudius appear in a Christmas outfit while raising the holiday spirit of their friends, while singing a parody of the Christmas hymn “Jingle Bells” with the following verse:

Hashire Sori Yo

Kaze no You nor

Tsukimihara wo …

Padoru, Padoru !!!

One Piece theme is inspiring confessions of love, tragedies and cosplays on TikTok

What does Padoru Padoru mean at Christmas?

Now, this is the theme that Nero Claudius sings during this sequence. But what does it mean? To begin with, “Padoru Padoru” is a Japanese onomatopoeia for the noise of the hooves of a reindeer or horse., which refers to the reindeer of Santa Claus. The rest of the lyrics could be translated as follows:

Through the snow

on a one-horse sleigh,

making our way through this singularity!

Padoru, Padoru !!!

Shingeki no Kyojin reveals new epic trailer for final season

From this video and unique song, since December 1 of each year (and sometimes before, much earlier), otakus and anime fans from different social networks place a “Padoru” or version of a character since it practically exists at least one version for any relevant character from each anime, manga, video game season, etc. These designs must meet, at least, the basic characteristics of the original, which include the chibi appearance, a Santa Claus costume (color selection is free), a Christmas hat (usually matching the costume), and a handbag. of gifts (where the artist’s signature is usually noted). For the rest, all the details are up to the artist, so have you already made your own chibi version of yourself or of one of your favorite characters from anime, manga, video games or even celebrities?

There are from Padoru with classic characters like Naruto or Jotaro from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure:

The time of Padoru Padoru is approaching, have otaku, choose yours … pic.twitter.com/cTdh8LlFI6 – KuriShu (@Kuriishu_) December 5, 2021

Or also more recent anime like Nanatsu no Taizai (The Seven Deadly Sins)

As well as beloved characters from powerful new franchises like Todoroki from My Hero Academia:

Today’s padoru is Todoroki from My Hero Academia. He’s been my favorite my hero character for a while so it makes me happy to make a shit post about him I stole from Pinterest. pic.twitter.com/3WWR8ezjg0 – OGFLCL (@ogflcl) December 8, 2020

Related topics: Multi platform

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe