From the December 1st fans of one of the world’s most popular battle royale survival games will be able to find out which ones they are new gameplay improvements by Free Fire. You will read its most characteristic details below in this section of our complete guide to Garena Free Fire.

Season of changes in Free Fire

Thanks to update 0B31, patch called New Era, various optimizations are added as part of the new gameplay improvements for Free Fire. There’s also character changes, different game modes, weapon balance, among others, changes that benefit the players.

The most striking change in the new gameplay improvements for Free Fire is the Fight with Pans. The player’s attack can be used both on the top and the bottom of the pan, this animation setting is only available for Free Fire MAX.

The level of realism is increasing, element that incorporates the new improvements in the gameplay of Free Fire. Chrono’s force field will offer protection in both directions, you will not be able to receive attacks from outside or from within as long as it is activated.

The gamers of our battle royale can feel satisfied thanks to the changes that have emerged from the new December update. Added to the fact that there is a new collaboration with the Casa de PapelWe know that this holiday season we will play a lot of Free Fire, since its gameplay is incredible and innovative.

