Great news for all Amazon Prime members is that the Prime Gaming service presents great surprises for the entire gaming community in January 2022, one of which is that it brings a new cast of free video games, and this time We will show them in detail.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that, Prime Gaming has great plans for the beginning of the year, without forgetting its great premise, welcoming the content update of January 2022. This January, Prime Gaming offers nine Additional titles now available to your members!

This month’s cast lets players master the force and fight for their survival in STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order, play the ultimate Zombies cooperative shooter, World War Z: Aftermath, and learn new skills that will lead your army to the battle in Total War: Warhammer.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Take on the role of the abandoned Padawan and complete his training to stay one step ahead of the Empire in this galactic adventure.

Total War: Warhammer – Explore worlds of legendary heroes, giant monsters, flying creatures and storms of magical powers in this strategy game of massive proportions.

World War Z: Aftermath – Fight hordes of hungry zombies in this intense cooperative Zombie shooter, which expands to new locations around the world, infested with zombies.

Two Point Hospital – Dominate healthcare system organizations throughout Two Point County, designing incredible hospitals, curing particular illnesses and managing problematic staff.

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship – Experience the action that keeps players on the edge of their seats as they control powerful cars and dominate long races in the 2017 World Rally Championship.

Abandon Ship – Take control of a ship as she and her crew traverse a vast world filled with stories and enemy ships, fortifications and sea monsters, all in a style inspired by naval oil paintings.

In Other Waters – Pretend to be an artificial intelligence that guides a shipwrecked xenobiologist in a beautiful and mysterious ocean full of wonder, fear and vulnerability.

Paper Beast – Folded Edition – Born from the depths of the internet, players are challenged to join forces with exotic creatures to uncover the mysteries of this dreamlike universe.

Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered – Originally released in 2005, this new remastered edition based on the uncensored, uncut gameplay version, features HD texture updates and expanded control support.