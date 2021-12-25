The gaming community is nowhere near closing the year with a large number of amazing titles that the video game industry left us in 2021. This year was one of the best for the video game sector, the pandemic made more people join connect and that others, became all Gamers.

Something that we find quite striking is the fact that, currently, there are some problems such as the shortage of new generation consoles but there are also titles that have gained prominence and have made the industry not lag behind.

At Christmas, many users take advantage of the promotions announced by the shopping portals to purchase video games, an example of this is the Steam platform developed by Valve and which has more than 30,000 games in its catalog, precisely this platform has a tool that allows visualize which games are accessed the most.

Halo Infinite

The latest installment from 343 Industries comes with the iconic hero ‘Master Chief’ on his mission to dismantle or destroy an insurgent group that has taken control of one of the most powerful weapons in the universe. This frenetic action title presents a considerable visual and playability improvement over other games in the series, as this sixth numbered installment proposes a much more vertical map and new ways to navigate it.

Grand Thef Auto V

Not many people would think that a title released in 2013 would continue to have as much impact, as the Rockstar Games flagship series has not shown signs of an expected sixth installment; However, this is still one of the most popular games at the moment, because apart from having a good campaign, its online content is quite extensive and has been updated for eight years.

Battlefield 2042

Although it has had a somewhat bumpy launch of account of performance errors and bugs, the war title developed by DICE does not take off from the first places of the most relevant video games of the moment, since the same community recognizes that the proposal is eye-catching and fresh, plus EA is working really fast to fix the issues that the community is flagging.

Project Zomboid

This is another of those titles that had been on the market for a long time, because in 2013 The Indie Stone proposed a zombie apocalypse with a few more touches of strategy, RPG and resource management.

This game has received constant updates and additional content; However, it has become a trend again because a couple of days ago and after 8 years the company decided to launch multiplayer servers to bring the survival experience to a group environment where friends can join or meet new players.

GTFO

This cooperative experience has received a lot of positive feedback since its launch on December 9. The video game puts us in the shoes of four prisoners who must navigate maps plagued by hordes of monsters of all kinds, for which teamwork will be vital in this horror shooter developed by 10 Chambers.