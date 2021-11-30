Phishing

Also known as identity theft, in this type of fraud the objective is that by impersonating a financial institution, with a message indicating an error in your bank account, and when entering your data, they obtain your confidential information such as: numbers of your credit cards, passwords, bank account details, passwords, etc.

If you fall into the trap, with your data they can make purchases or request credits in your name, make transfers and even empty your accounts.

Remember that the people who carry out this type of fraud are skilled and deceive you with alarmist tactics or urgent requests to worry you and prevent you from thinking about the situation. Keep calm and do not provide information.

There is also the phone phishing (vishing), where criminals pretend to be employees of an institution and generally convince you by telling you that your accounts are registering irregular charges or that they require some information, avoid providing them your data and call the financial institution directly to verify the information.

How to identify it?

It arrives in mass emails.

They use the official image of a financial institution.

They tell you that there is something wrong with your account and that you need to update your information.

There is a link that directs you to the fake site.

They ask for your personal and financial information.

Sometimes they ask you for the digits of your token.

How to avoid it?