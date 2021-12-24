We can find e-books in several different formats. And depending on the way in which we are going to read the epub we will have to choose one or the other. Thus, these are the most used.

Each type of book has its own advantages As well as it may have its own drawbacks. For example, there are many users who like to touch, feel and smell the book printed on paper, in addition to relaxing their eyes much more with them, while others prefer the advantages of electronic books, such as the portability of them (which do not make us carry several kilos of paper on our back), being able to always carry all our favorite books on top, and, above all, the price of these, since they are usually quite cheaper in digital format than in physical format.

Most used formats for ebooks

The most widespread format among electronic books is EPUB (Electronic PUBlication). This is the most widespread and most used format when we talk about electronic books. Many readers, and most programs for opening these documents, are compatible with it. In 2007, this format became standard, replacing the Open eBook.

Second we have the format MOBI. This format was created by Mobipocket. Its main characteristic is that this format marks its content, but does not delimit the format, so it adjusts without problems to all types of screens. In addition, this format supports DRM, which made many stores, such as Amazon, bet on it for the books that are sold. The Kindle, the most popular ebook reader, has always used this format, although lately it is being replaced by AZW, very similar to MOBI but developed by Amazon.

If what we are looking for is a comic or comic strip, then the most popular formats that we can find with CBZ Y CBR (Comic Book Reader). This format is nothing more than a container, in ZIP (CBZ) or RAR (CBR) within which are the images (in JPEG) of each of the comic pages. The format as such has no mystery (we can even open it with any compressor), and those who process the pages are the readers themselves.

Finally, it is possible to also find books in the PDF. However, although PDF has some advantages (basically, it will look the same on any device), in reality this may also be its biggest disadvantage. Opening a PDF with an ebook will not fit the font to the screen size. The page will display as an image, and it will be impossible to read.

There are many other ebook formats, such as FB2, BBeB or AEH, as well as DOC, HTML and even TXT files. But, in practice, the ones that we are going to find are the above.