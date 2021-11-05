What are the main diagnostic tests that insurance should cover?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Diagnostic tests cannot be lacking in health insurance. Know those that should be covered.

Hiring health insurance has many advantages, from being able to choose the center and the specialist, to accessing quality facilities, professionals and techniques. However, before acquiring the service, there are aspects that you must take into account. Among them, if it is a health insurance with access to the most modern diagnostic tests.

Diagnostic tests are tools of special relevance. They are characterized by being procedures that professionals apply to determine whether or not there is a disease. Likewise, they can indicate how serious it is, if it is advancing or retreating. Discover the main diagnostic tests that insurance should cover.

Main diagnostic tests that health insurance should cover

Other benefits of these exams and procedures include reducing the waiting time for an intervention, as well as optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. Let’s see in detail what each one is.

Clinical analysis

Also called Lab tests, clinical tests confirm or rule out a diagnosis when studying biological samplesEither blood, urine, tissue, and more. These include blood tests, urinalysis, biochemical and enzyme tests, as well as radioimmunoassay (RIA).

Pathology and cytology tests

Pathology tests are capable of diagnose disease through analysis of cells of tissues and tumors. The Pap test or cytology is not much different. It studies the cells found in the cervix and can detect infections and diseases such as cervical cancer, bacterial vaginosis, and even the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Cardiology exams

Heart disease puts health and life at risk. Therefore, it becomes prevalent run some tests to detect or rule out its presence. Some of the cardiological exams that you should look for among the services offered by the insurance are the following:

Cardiac catheterization. It is a procedure that involves placing a catheter in a blood vessel in the neck, arm, or groin and directing it to the heart. The catheter can be used to perform a coronary angiography, which allows determining if you have coronary artery disease (CAD), among others.

It is a procedure that involves placing a catheter in a blood vessel in the neck, arm, or groin and directing it to the heart. The catheter can be used to perform a coronary angiography, which allows determining if you have coronary artery disease (CAD), among others. Computed tomography. It is a test that uses X-rays to take images of the heart and blood vessels, so that different conditions can be detected such as CAD, calcium accumulation in the coronary arteries, pericardial disorders, among others.

It is a test that uses X-rays to take images of the heart and blood vessels, so that different conditions can be detected such as CAD, calcium accumulation in the coronary arteries, pericardial disorders, among others. Echocardiography It is a test that uses sound waves to take pictures of the heart. In general, this test is capable of diagnosing a large number of heart diseases, as well as the level of severity.

It is a test that uses sound waves to take pictures of the heart. In general, this test is capable of diagnosing a large number of heart diseases, as well as the level of severity. Electrocardiogram. It is a procedure that records the electrical signal of the heart to detect conditions. It can determine if a heart attack, arrhythmias, and more have been experienced.

Stress tests. They allow studying the action of the heart when it is subjected to physical effort. Likewise, they detect CAD, heart failure and heart valve disease.

Endoscopies

They are medical procedures that with the help of an endoscope, also called sight tube, allow the specialist look inside the body. Depending on the organ in which they are performed, endoscopies receive a name.

Also, those that are typically covered by health insurance include bronchoscopy (lungs), cystoscopy (urinary system), and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

Nuclear Medicine Diagnostic Studies

Nuclear medicine tests use radioactive substances to diagnose conditions such as cancer, heart disease and neurological disorders. These are known as scans and PET scans, short for positron emission tomography, and are not aggressive or require hospital admission.

Neurophysiological studies

Clinical neurophysiology is the specialty that focuses on the central and peripheral nervous system. The diagnostic tests that it uses, and that you should look for among those offered by the insurance, are the following:

Electroencephalography.

Electromyography.

Polysomnography.

Evoked potentials.

Imaging tests

They are those that offer a complete or partial image of the interior of the body. We have already seen some of them, but it is the turn of mammograms and other radiological examinations. The health insurance you choose must be able to provide plain, contrast, and invasive X-rays.

Bone density test

Known by names like bone densitometry or dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), this exam consists of an x-ray that measures calcium and other minerals in bones to determine their mass and strength.

Specialists use it in the diagnosis of osteoporosis and osteopenia, as well as to predict the risk of suffering an injury or fracture.

Doppler ultrasound

With the help of high-frequency sound waves, Doppler ultrasound can calculate blood flow. This is helpful in detecting clots, defective valves, widened or blocked arteries, and even if there is decreased circulation in the legs.

Organ punctures and aspirations

Although it can vary, in general, a puncture is a procedure in which a fine needle or scalpel is inserted into an organ or body cavity, to remove small amounts of tissue or fluid. These show if there is a mass or lump, in addition to determining the cause of infection or inflammation.

Magnetic resonance

This is another one of the diagnostic tests that you should verify that your health insurance offers. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is characterized by using a magnetic field and computer-generated radio waves to create images of different structures in the body.

It can detect tumors in areas of the body such as the chest, abdomen and pelvis, liver disease, heart problems, and even pregnancy.

Prenatal diagnostic tests

These tests allow to determine if the baby could be born with a genetic disorder. Some tests are as simple as a blood test or ultrasound, while others are more complex, such as amniocentesis.

Computed axial tomography

Computerized axial tomography (CT) shows images of organs, bones, and soft tissues, which allows to detect different health problems. However, unlike MRI, this time it is a monitor connected to an X-ray machine.

