The entire community of Apex Legends players, has amazing playability possibilities with each of the Legends of the popular battle royale video game from Respawn Entertainment, this incorporates unique abilities and devices to distinguish its playable characters from each other.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that each legend comes with a passive ability, a tactical ability and an ultimate ability. The last two come with ‘cooldowns’, which means players can only call them sporadically.

Best of all, passive abilities, however, are abilities that don’t need to be summoned or earned and are always active while playing as a particular legend. Fuse, for example, features the grenadier passive, which means you can always stack an extra grenade and throw them further and faster.

In a Jan 1 Reddit post, player ‘isijavawi’ described what they consider to be the “Apex Legends balance issue.” An image was attached that outlined the liabilities of Valkyrie, Revenant, Pathfinder, and Crypto, seeking to highlight how unbalanced they are.

In Valkyrie, the player says: “[Su] Passive allows you to fly to the top of any building or tall place. What’s more, [ella] it can passively scan almost an entire POI while flying. “He summarizes it as one of the most oppressive passives in the game.

Rather, they point out that Revenant’s Passive can actually make it easier for enemies to hit him, while Crypto’s Passive simply emulates some of what his tactical ability does. They also target Pathfinder, suggesting that his passive inner knowledge, which actually only reduces his maximum cooldown, is not an ability at all.