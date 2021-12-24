Season 11 of our game, called Final Snow or Final Snow, integrates multiple changes in gameplay, map design, characters, abilities, also counting on the inclusion of hidden treasures in the ice of Call of Duty: Mobile. About its details we will give the information below in this section of our complete guide to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Hidden surprises in Call of Duty: Mobile

When updates of the game are to come, announcements of the changes to come are given on the official social networks, they are not excepted the treasures hidden in the ice from Call of Duty: Mobile. Therefore, they put all those who make up the gamer community on hold.

Among the speculations about what are the treasures hidden in the ice of Call of Duty: Mobile, what can be guessed from the images is that It could be the PKM, or the d12 + 1 from Black Ops 3. It is also haphazardly speculated that it may be a helicopter, all of which is not very clearly distinguishable.

It is noteworthy the good detail about the treasures hidden in the ice of Call of Duty: Mobile, since it combines perfectly with the ice season, which being the last, can bring many surprises. Many are encouraged that among these treasures there are a new sniper.

This latest season of CoD Mobile promises to be one of the best, forecasting for the next a different bow to the snow theme. With the hidden treasures we have another resource that will make our games a more exciting and competitive place, characteristics that all gamers enjoy.

