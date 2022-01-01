The end of the year event has come to Pokémon GO and within the title, as is usual with this type of festivities, pokémon will appear in their disguised versions, this time under the Christmas theme; Furthermore, some will be available in their shiny variant. To get them, check out our complete guide to Pokémon GO, as there we tell you what these festive creatures are and where they can be found.

All December Holiday Pokemon and How to Get Them

From Thursday, December 16 to Friday, December 31, Trainers can find the following Pokemon in disguise: Festive Hat Pikachu, Festive Delibird, Festive Stantler, Festive Spheal, Festive Cubchoo and Festive Glaceon. Each of them will appear only during the event, being a good opportunity to collect them.

These Pokémon can be acquired in both the first and second part of the Winter Holidays event, where they will be present most frequently. in the wild, this with the exception of Festive Glaceon which appears only in raids. In fact, several of them can also be obtained in the one and three star raids.

Furthermore, through the guaranteed encounters for completing the field research tasks, you can get spheal, Stantler, Cubchoo and Pikachu; each with their Christmas costume. It should be noted, all the species mentioned above can also be obtained in their shiny or variocolor form.

Through the second part of the Wonderland mini-event, which takes place between December 25 and 26, some field research assignments arrive whose prize is a Festive Delibird. Finally, in the 7 km egg hatches you can also get a Festive Cubchoo.