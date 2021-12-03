There are many diets that are supposed to help you lose weight, but unfortunately not all diets are good for it. Today we are going to compare two widely used diets that are the keto or ketogenic diet and the low carb diet.

We’ll see what each of them consists of, the differences they have and which is the best for losing weight, so you can have a clearer notion of which to choose.

Low carbohydrate diet

A low-carbohydrate diet simply consists of eliminating a certain amount of carbohydrates, such as cereals, legumes or derivatives.

Carbohydrates are reduced from 50-60% to 30-40%, a difference that is not so great, and that is why this diet can be made much more bearable.

The good thing about the low-carbohydrate diet is that sources of fruits and vegetables are not eliminated, but they are maintained, since they understand that they are essential for good health.

Keto diet or ketogenic diet

This type of diet consists of inducing your body to a process called ketosis, which is the production of ketone bodies. This is done to replace glucose molecules per fat molecules, to use them as a source of energy.





To reach this state of ketosis it is necessary reduce the amount of carbohydrates as much as possible, also eliminating a large amount of fruits and vegetables.

The fact of using the fats that are metabolized to produce the necessary energy in your body, that you will lose weight instantly, as long as you maintain an active lifestyle.

Differences between a low carb diet and a keto diet

The state found in the body

This is one of the big differences between the two diets. While one does not cause the body to go into ketosis, the other does. The low-carbohydrate diet does not achieve ketosis since the carbohydrates that are eliminated are not enough.

On the other hand, in a ketogenic or keto diet, a large part of the carbohydrates that are part of our diet are eliminated, this causes that state of ketosis that we have discussed previously.

The amount of carbohydrates that are eliminated

In the ketogenic or keto diet, the amount of carbohydrates is greatly reduced reaching proportions of less than 50 grams per day, that is, quantities are reduced from 50-60% to 20-30%.

Both cereals, legumes, flours, whole grains, and even fruits and vegetables are eliminated.





In the case of the low-carbohydrate diet, cereals, legumes and derivatives are reduced, but an attempt is made to keep fruits and vegetables, since they are a great source of essential vitamins and minerals.

In addition, the amount of carbohydrates is left at 40%, a value that is not as low as in the case of the ketogenic diet.

The effects it can have on the body

First of all, comment that each diet has its advantages and disadvantages. In the case of the low-carbohydrate diet it does not usually produce much adverse effect on our body. At most, we can feel more tired, but as long as we increase our amount of protein, there will be no problem.

In the case of the ketogenic diet, it is not a diet that must be carried out for a long time, since it is a diet that has negative effects on our body.

First, since we drastically reduce glucose, which is the main food of our brain, cognitive performance can be affected, as some research says.

You can also experience bad breath, headaches, dizziness, and nausea due to the prolonged state of ketosis that our body is having.

Which one interests you the most to lose weight

Both diets allow you to lose weight. The ketogenic diet will allow you to lose your weight faster, but It is not the most advisable, since it is the most dangerous and you can’t keep it for a long time.

In addition, it is a very difficult diet to carry out, since you must have everything you eat very controlled to stay in ketosis, which will generate a lot of stress and anxiety.





On the contrary, the low-carbohydrate diet is much more bearable and you can afford to maintain it for longer. And once in a while, you can load up on carbs to eliminate anxiety.

In fact, it has been shown that with a low-carb diet you can achieve greater adherence than a ketogenic diet. With which, a diet low in carbohydrates would be the one you should choose if you want to lose weight in a healthier way and thus take care of your health.

