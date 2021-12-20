Both are very useful and have great potential.

There are certain Windows commands that are very useful, especially when it comes to automating tasks and achieving the same objective as through the graphical interface, but through text.

In this sense, it is usual that we talk more about CMD than about Powershell, since most of the commands we launch are basic and the command prompt works perfectly for this task, but today we ask ourselves, What differences can we find between one and the other? In which cases is it better to use the classic CMD and in which cases take advantage of the power of PowerShell? This is something today we will try to clarify.

CMD or command prompt

This native Microsoft application we have been looking at Microsoft operating systems for many yearsIn fact, because of Windows 2000 we could see this functionality, so we could say that it has been present since the modern era of operating systems.

Thanks to this tool, we can launch basic commands and prepare scripts relatively simple, and it is that tasks that go from adding a network drive, modifying the system registry or making backup copies of our data, are more than proven and work without problems.

However, when we already want to demand more from the system, when we want to make real developments or when we need to access certain areas of the system in search of information, it is where CMD shows its deficiencies and where we will see that it is impossible to reach a deep level of the operating system, that is, the command prompt can be used for basic actions and scripts simple, little more.

PowerShell

Unlike his older brother, PowerShell is a more modern tool, which we could see for the first time in Windows Vista and which has been maintained to date, in fact, it has become increasingly important and there is no doubt that in the future it will completely replace the command prompt or CMD.

This tool already needs certain features to work, for example, .NET Framework, something we didn’t need when talking about CMD.

The main difference between the two is that PowerShell enables object-oriented programming, that is, a complex programming, it also allows not only to work with the Windows operating system at the user level, but also also with Microsoft programs such as SQL Server, Exchange or IIS, that is, a complete scope that will allow us to automate tasks also at the server level.

Conclusions.

To finish, say that the command prompt or CMD still has a long way to go and we can use it in dozens or hundreds of automated actions that will quickly configure aspects of our operating system. Nevertheless, There is no doubt of the greater importance that PowerShell is gaining in Windows 10 and future versions, so it is more than likely that in the coming years we will see how CMD tends to disappear, especially because of the much more advanced and real programming mode that we can do with PowerShell.

