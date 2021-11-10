Champions are the characters that you will control in your adventure through the Riot MOBA. Currently you can choose between just over 60 individuals , far from the more than 150 that you can find in the PC delivery.

Similar because they are not quite alike. League of Legends: Wild Rift it is not simply a mere adaptation of the delivery for PC, but it is an independent work that saves many differences compared to the original version. Thus becoming a title with its own identity.

Not only has the eligible number been reduced, but also modified the aspects of some and even their abilities. So it is possible that, if you go with the idea of ​​using your favorite character, it has different passives and animations. This means that some of the most used heroes on the computer are not as effective here.

Much more dynamic games

LoL games can reach a excessive duration sometimes if the game is very close. In the case of Wild Rift the games are now much faster due to several factors.

The first of these is that the waiting time in the selection phase has been greatly reduced. Games, on the other hand, last around 10 minutes. An acceptable and comfortable amount for the player.

Smaller maps

Another aspect that has been altered with respect to the original version is the size of the maps. This is a property that to some extent contributes to the previous difference.

The decrease in dimensions means that users who decide to play by Jungla can perform ambushes to his opponents with greater assiduity. Also, NPCs will grant higher rewards.

The Nexus is dangerous

The Nexos are the spawn zone of the respective ones, which you must eradicate to win the game. In the classic delivery it is protected by various turrets, an element that changes in the title for mobile phones.

In this case we will run into some laser beams that will pulverize us if we try to access alone, so it is not highly recommended that you venture without a partner.