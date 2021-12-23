Marijuana It is the most widely used recreational substance after alcohol and tobacco. Unlike these last two, no deaths have been documented with marijuana, while around 95,000 and 500,000 deaths are attributed to alcohol and tobacco, respectively, only in the US.

Although certain benefits of marijuana have been seen, it is currently prohibited in most of the world since between 1961 and 1971, its use and possession was limited to medical and scientific purposes.

Positive effects of marijuana

Although there are already some countries and certain states in the US that have decriminalized marijuana, there are still many others in which this substance has been highly stigmatized.

Is marijuana addictive?

Something that is said a lot about this substance is its addictive power, and although it is partly true, the information that is usually available on this subject is more than wrong.

When a person uses a substance (whatever it is), they can increase their consumption by positive reinforcement (he likes it) or negative reinforcement (He uses the substance to self-medicate and get away from his problems).

People who are dependent on this substance, it is almost always negative reinforcement, since it allows them to self-medicate and inhibit their problems. Therefore, the problem is not the marijuana itself, but the person.

Harmful effects of marijuana

As with any type of substance (even the food we eat), we must use it moderately and responsibly (only if its consumption is legal in your country), since otherwise, we could feel nausea, headache, insomnia, etc.

What is CBD?

What positive effects has it been shown to have?

On neurological pathologies as in the Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis for its analgesic effects.

for its analgesic effects. Mood improvement in people with depression and stress. Even so, we always recommend seeing a mental health professional.

in people with depression and stress. Even so, we always recommend seeing a mental health professional. Improved rest.

Despite all the positive effects it has, the person using CBD ends up quickly adapting to the dose, so taking breaks is recommended.

