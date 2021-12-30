QLED technology features

A quantum dot display is an experimental type of display technology. Quantum dots or semiconductor nanocrystals could provide an alternative for commercial applications such as monitor technologies. These dots are called Quantum dots, and that material is what makes QLED televisions different from conventional ones.

So what is Quantum dot? Quantum dots are ultra-thin, nanoscale semiconductor materials. These dots produce different colors of light depending on the size of the particles: the larger the size, the redder the color, and the smaller the size, the bluer the color.

They are capable of emitting precisely colored light because particle sizes are adjusted at quantum level speeds, resulting in accurate and efficient light emissions. The higher luminance efficiency produces huge changes in the overall image quality.

They also take advantage of the characteristics of the Quantum dot, such as “high luminosity”. Luminance refers to the brightness of a screen and brightness which is an important factor affecting other elements of image quality. First, the contrast ratio is naturally improved when the brightness is higher. When the bright and dark rendering of videos and images can be broadly expressed, it is known as HDR (high dynamic range). This HDR, which is an essential component of image quality, is further enhanced to provide rich and sharp images.