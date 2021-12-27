Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

Not sure if you are a person of integrity? Integrity has many advantages that it is interesting for you to know. In this article we will delve into this concept. Will you be like that?

Last update: December 27, 2021

What does it mean to be a person of integrity? You may aspire to it and not even know it, because the most accurate definition is that of someone who always seeks to do the right thing. If you have been around such a person, you will have noticed. They generate a lot of trust, their honesty attracts and their good deeds are to be praised.

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) has an ideal definition for this type of person: “Straight, try, faultless”. They know what good is and they do their best to do good things for others. Therefore, nothing and no one has the ability to make them go against their values.

What are the characteristics of a person of integrity?

If you want to know if you are a person of integrity, knowing the characteristics of these individuals can help you feel or not identified with this term. It is not easy to become like them.

So that you can have a more realistic view that they exist, we will put some examples in this list:

They keep their word: They are loyal and every promise they make, they keep it.

They are loyal and every promise they make, they keep it. They manage their emotions: Although they feel negative emotions, they control them.

They are trustworthy and honest: they do not disappoint or deceive.

Consistency is its great value: they act in accordance with what they say and think.

A person of integrity is capable of doing all of the above and of being like that because he respects himself. Therefore, respect others.

It is not easy to be like that, since interest is something that corrupts individuals. In fact, the phrase sure sounds familiar to you “We all have a price”. For a person of integrity this is not the case.

When a student rejects a partner’s proposal to cheat, despite what is played on an exam, he is a person of integrity. So is that couple who tell the other person that they prefer to leave the relationship because there is someone who has started to like them more instead of being unfaithful.

People of integrity are honest and trustworthy. You would trust them because you know they are faithful.

The advantages of being a person of integrity

Striving to be a person of integrity has a number of advantages. The first is that others will trust you much more and you will have a good reputation. This both in the professional and personal fields.

In addition, being a person of integrity you will advance towards your objectives and goals at a slow but steady pace. You will get where you want, no matter how far the goal may seem. Of course, there are also certain disadvantages. Those who will envy you, try to hurt you or will get close to you out of interest. Be alert!

Tips to Strengthen Personal Integrity

Do you want to know how you can strengthen your personal integrity? There are those who are already born with a clear tendency to be people of integrity, but anyone can be like this.

You just need to be aware of what this implies and put the following tips into practice right now. They will change your life; we assure you.

Always keep your promises

If you make a promise to someone, even a small one and it seems irrelevant, keep it. This will help you strengthen your personal integrity little by little, to the point that the moment comes when this comes out on its own. It doesn’t matter how small your promise is; do not forget it.

Be in solidarity with others

Help a person cross the street, ask someone who is asking if they need anything from the supermarket, listen to those who need to talk. There are always small acts in daily life that give you the opportunity to be supportive. This will make you whole.

Solidarity, help without expecting reward, and empathy are characteristics of integrity.

Empathize with other people

It is easy to empathize with those who share our same ways of thinking, but the opposite tends to generate rejection. This is difficult work, but not impossible.

Try to empathize with people who think differently. Get closer to those who do things that you would not do to get to know them.

Commit to your values

Take a sheet of paper and start writing down all your values. Post that list somewhere visible in your home.

This will help you keep them in mind and act on them. Daily responsibilities can make you forget them at times. Thus, this will not happen to you.

You can be whole

Are you ready to be a person of integrity? You will live calmer, happier and it is very possible that you will realize that there are many people like you. Integrity is very satisfying and you don’t know how much it can help those who need it most.

