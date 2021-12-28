The entire community of Pokémon players is enjoying the Sinnoh remakes with Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl, and many of them have wondered how you can get money as quickly as possible.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, if you have played a Pokémon game before, you will know the feeling of wanting to buy more Poke Balls so that you can find a solid team, but they are so expensive, that the most valuable Poke Balls have a value higher and higher.

And that without forgetting that you also need potions to heal your group along the way. However, there are ways to make money quickly, which means that you won’t be left short if you need to buy something that you can’t afford.

How to make money fast

Get the amulet coin

The first thing you should do if you want to start seeing Pokebills is to get the Amulet Coin. It is a held item that doubles the prize money from battles if the Pokémon holding it joins. To get your hands on it, you must go to Hearthome City.

Once there, head north and enter Amity Square. You will need a cute ‘mon’ to enter and luckily the initial three and their evolutions count. If you somehow no longer have your initial, Psyduck, Pachirisu, Drifloon, Buneary, Happiny, Clefairy, and Pikachu work too.

From the east entrance, head north until you reach two ruins. Look inside the one on the left and you will find the amulet coin. It’s a good idea to give it to the Pokémon you use the most to prevent you from changing party members in each fight.

Get the lucky incense

Another item you can grab is lucky incense. It works exactly the same way as Charm Coin, doubling the money from winning battles.

To find it, head to the Ravaged Path on Route 204 once you’ve learned the Rock Smash and Surf Hidden moves. Surf in the first pool of water you see after entering the cave and get off on the left. Follow the path and you will see the lucky incense on the ground.

Fight the rich couple on Route 212

Just south of Hearthome City, you’ll find an elderly couple by the wall of the Pokémon Mansion. They will fight you if you close your eyes and if you defeat them, you will get a big payout. The best part? They only have one ‘mon each. If you have the amulet coin, you will get ₽8,056 from Gentleman Jerry and ₽8,056 from Madame Queen.