What are the best times to post on TikTok and generate visits

The arrival of the audiovisual social network TikTok to the current scene has caused many content creators to see in it one more opportunity to reach an audience in another format. Many others who are not known or are present on other social networks or platforms also see a new opportunity to start their career as content creators in it. Therefore, whether you are one of the first or the last, we are going to give you a little guide on the best times to post on Tiktok.

The normal thing, if you do not have much knowledge of the medium or platform in which you are, is that depending on how you create your content, you want to upload it. However, that is what you should not do and what we do not recommend that you do anymore. If you want to start reaching a larger audience and for your content to start going viral, you need to plan all that post-creation part. You cannot ignore that the social network TikTok has under its belt users from all over the world, with their different time zones and that all of them will be able to find you depending on the algorithm of the social network. That is why you should pay attention to all those small but great details that will make a difference for you to succeed in it or not.

From Android Help we have looked at different studies published on the net to try to help you know your audience and from there you start to publish at good times. This way you already know that you will reach more people. But do not forget other important factors, such as the use of hashtags, the type of audio you add to your videos and the quality of the content itself, both creatively and in production. In the end, it is an accumulation of things that will make you succeed and you must have them all tied and well tied. Let’s go there with the little guide on the best times to post on TikTok.

Best times to post on Tiktok

The first key that you have to take into account in your publications is to know where is your audience from and if they are awake when you go to publish, because it may be that you reside in Spain and they are in the Latam time zone. Even so, you have to keep in mind that the social network has a global user base that you can reach if you introduce the appropriate hashtags and that you are interested or work.

How to know where my audience is located

To start knowing where your audience is, you have to follow these steps that we leave you below:

Obviously, open the TikTok social network and go directly to your profile. Now you will have to click on the usual three points that you will find in the upper right corner. There you will access a privacy and settings menu. TOtime change your account to a Pro account and follow the steps that you will be asking for. They are not complicated but at some point it may ask you to verify your mobile phone number, to verify that it is you if you have not done so yet.

What are the best times to post if I have a global audience

If once you have made the Pro account you see that you have users from all over the world, we recommend that you start publishing at the following times, according to all the studies we have seen. made by different digital marketing companies like Influencer Marketing Hub, would be the best times to do it. Keep in mind that this article is made from Spain, so they are Spanish schedules, if you are from another area, do the conversion later. And if you are from the Canary Islands, you will also have to add one hour to all these schedules.

Monday: 13:00 and 15:00

Tuesday: 5:00, 9:00, 11:00 and 13:00

Wednesday: 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Thursday: 6:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Friday: 2:00, 12:00, 20:00 and 00:00

Saturday: 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 3:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 23:00

What are the best times to publish if you want to reach audiences in Spain and Latam

If once you have made the Pro account you have realized that most of the people who see you are in Spain or in the countries of Latam, we also have schedules for you. Specifically in Latin America they are about 5 or 8 hours behind Spain, therefore, the best thing you can do to reach the entire Spanish-speaking public is publish in the afternoon from Spain, since there it will be tomorrow and it is the first content that they will see of the day.

What are the best times to publish if you want to reach an audience only from Spain

If you have realized that your entire audience is in Spain then you should focus only on Spanish schedules and on them, never look at schedules for the rest of the world as is logical. That’s why we have the hours you need. If what you want is to reach people in Spain on TikTok, you will have to publish at about 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. since they are the hours when we have the most influx of social networks in Spain. We assure you that if you publish at those hours you will be able to multiply your reach and little by little you will generate more engagement (that is, interactions) with your entire audience.

We remind you that you must make a good selection of tags or hashtags so that your videos reach more people. The schedule is important, but it is not everything. Pay attention to other content creators and the tags they use and learn to grow organically from now on.

We hope that this article has been helpful to you to know a little more about your audience and TikTok and that from now on you will know what are the best times to publish on TikTok in different time zones. If you have any doubts, questions or suggestions about the post, you will find a comment box at the end of it where you can comment on anything. See you in the next Android Help article.