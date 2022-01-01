Obviously, Windows 11 is not perfect and therefore it may, if necessary, fail, such as when the drivers are faulty, there is malware, the updates have been installed incorrectly or other incidents.

The first problem is that the computer fails, but the second is knowing why and the third knowing how to solve it. All of this may be excessive for certain users, so they need immediate help.

For that there are certain applications that can repair Windows 11 and on top of it they do it completely free of charge.

Let’s look at some of the best that we can use today.

Windows Repair

Windows Repair is a tool designed to solve a large number of problems that can appear in Windows, including failures in the registry, in browsers, bad system updates, failures in Windows Defender or wrong file permissions, among many other things.

We are talking about a tool that is able to solve many problems Microsoft’s operating system, however, it has capabilities to improve its performance.

Windows Repair is capable of executing several adjustments to be able to solve problems without being excessively radical, but extremely precise in most cases, granting almost always the best possible solution.

The pro version which costs 24.95 euros a year for a single PC, has very cool additions like automatic updates, Windows improved drive cleaner, memory cleaner, Windows quick link menu, run your custom scripts after repairs, run tweaks speed after repairs and something else.

Advanced SystemCare

Advanced SystemCare It is a tool in which the AI ​​(Artificial Intelligence) is in charge of cleaning the computer and thus saving time in the search for errors.

With his IA Advanced SystemCare system you can create a custom plan to scan and erase junk files, registries and caches that are not necessary, as well as remnants of tools that are no longer installed, browsers and even Windows 11 itself.

A really positive part of this program is that it is learning our optimization habits when we do it manually, in order to be more effective with the recovery of the PC.

But it is not only capable of detecting problems, but also can speed up and improve computer performance. You can fix performance problems such as many programs open at the same time, useless applications in the background, disk fragmentation failures if any, and many more situations.

This improvement can go up to Internet connection optimization if there is something strange and is even capable of grant us security erasing privacy traces, hiding our fingerprints, fixing security holes and various other things.

There is a Pro version that costs 14.99 euros per year thanks to a 50% discount offer that exists right now.

Snappy Driver Installer

Snappy Driver Installer It is an application that can be of great use to us, since in many cases the biggest problem we have is due to the fact that the drivers of our operating system may be corrupt, incorrect or obsolete.

Although we know perfectly well that there are ways for Windows to identify these drivers and update them, it is also true that having a solution to do it for us, especially if our knowledge in this regard is limited, it is appreciated.

This tool can solve the driver problems in one go as it scan the PC for errors in this sense and find those that need to be changed to new versions to optimize the system as well as possible for proper operation.

There is a SDI version where it comes with an extensive database of the latest drivers, which means that in this case we can use the program without having to have an Internet connection, although it is highly recommended, of course.

Another positive part of this software is that we can save to USB drive and take it to another computer that needs it without having to download it again from the web. We can use that flash memory to have it permanently.

CPU-Z

CPU-Z It is not a tool that repairs computer problems, but it is an excellent program with which we can monitor and profile all PC components, in addition to everything related to Windows 11.

We will can detect possible problems in any important part of our computer such as the motherboard, the CPU, the graphics card, the RAM memory and all the components of the computer, without having to open the hardware.

It has a huge capacity for give us information on all installed components on the computer, its performance and it will notify us in the event that any of them have problems, so we can rest easy.

Another positive aspect of CPU-Z is that the reports that you provide us They are clear about the state of the PC and everyone will be able to understand them, although, from then on, we will have to use other software to fix the incident.

Microsoft Fix-It Tool

Windows 11 also has a built-in troubleshooting tool, so we can also use it when we have an incident and need to solve it.

It is Microsoft’s Fix-it tool, which works efficiently and correctly, making problems disappear and incidents are solved.

To run this tool we must do the following:

We press Windows + I to open the Setting Windows.

to open the Windows. Then we go to System to then enter Solve problems.

to then enter Now in Other troubleshooters we just owe select components with which we have the failure and then click on Run the troubleshooter .

we just owe with which we have the failure and then click on . The tool may ask us several questions that we must answer as accurately as possible so that the solution is totally accurate.

With everything we have told you, you will be able to solve any type of problem that occurs in your Windows 11 operating system and most importantly, completely free of charge.

They are applications, all of them, very easy to use and without major complications, something really good if we are not users with extensive knowledge in this regard, since these programs are going to help us a lot.