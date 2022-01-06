Not sure where to start? Choose one of these games.

The Legend of Zelda saga is one of the best known in the industry. Even more so with the upcoming arrival of the sequel to Breath of the Wild. That’s why maybe you want to start playing it, but its large number of titles can make you lose a bit. That is why today we bring you the best games to enter the saga of The Legend of Zelda.

This list is created with the objective that it is not difficult to enter this franchise. That is why mainly this composed of modern and easily accessible games. Rest assured, you won’t need a retro console or look for a ridiculously rare second-hand game. Without further ado let’s start:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

It is impossible not to recommend The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to any fan of video games. And for this reason it is the first to enter this list. From an open world full of possibilities to its famous pop-up gameplay, the latest title in the series (not counting remakes or the like) ensures that you have a good time exploring the vast world of Hyrule.

After sleeping 100 years Link wakes up in a mysterious cave. After doing some research, he discovers that the world was conquered a hundred years ago by the essence of evil, Ganon. The only thing that contains him is Princess Zelda, who was sealed with him in Hyrule Castle. It is up to us to defeat the divine beasts, acquire better equipment, and liberate the kingdom from doom.

Thanks to the fact that his story takes a back seat, it is not necessary to have much knowledge about the saga. Everything we need to know will be explained to us throughout the adventure, being perfect as an entry point for those who want to immerse themselves in this universe. In addition, if you want more, you can always wait for its sequel, which will arrive in principle. this same year to Nintendo Switch as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

On the other hand maybe you are more interested in the lore of this saga and his story. If so, there is no better title than The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD to start your journey. This remastered version of the Wii classic is perfect if you want to know the origin of Zelda, Link and Ganondorf.

In this adventure we will control a young Link in a world made up of two levels: Terrestrial and aerial islands. After being knighted and having to accompany Zelda on a pilgrimage, she is dragged to the terrestrial world. With Fei, our conscientious sword that will advise us throughout our journey, it’s time to find the princess and bring peace back to the kingdom.

With an eye-catching world and a much deeper story, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD it is perfect for those who prefer narrative elements over playable ones. In addition, thanks to the fact that this new version has recently arrived on the Nintendo Switch, it is very easy to enjoy this adventure.

But Zelda has not always been this three-dimensional saga focused on its narrative. Its time in 2D has been for many the essence of the saga, and perhaps you want to know why. So now it’s the turn of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. If you are curious to know what they were the foundations of the classic dungeons of Zelda but you want to do it from a more technologically modern title, this is your best choice.

Narratively we find an amnesiac Link, trapped on an island that he cannot get out of. That is why he must find different magical artifacts in order to return to his beloved Hyrule.

Thanks to this simple argument, it is not necessary to have played any title before. In fact, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening It is considered by many to be a spin-off of the franchise. You can find it on the Nintendo Switch, since this version with updated graphics arrived on the Nintendo console in 2020.

The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD

These last two titles in the saga are somewhat more difficult to obtain, unless you have somewhat older Nintendo consoles. This time I mean The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD, the perfect title to start in The Legend of Zelda if we look a more relaxed experience and with cartoon aesthetics.

In The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD we must rescue our beloved sister who has been kidnapped by Ganondorf. To do this we must collect different tools and pieces of the triforce, which will allow us to acquire the powerful Master Sword. All this as we ride a flooded hyrule in a most humorous talking ship.

If you are one of the few people who have a WiiU, The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker HD is a wonderful entry title, halfway between the most classic and modern zeldas, accompanied by a beautiful visual section.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

It would be illegal to end this list without including the title best known of the saga: The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. Although the classic Nintendo 64 title is for many the jewel in the crown, it is true that it has aged a bit by modern standards. Even so, still a more than decent starting point, which encapsulates everything that makes The Legend of Zelda such a beloved saga.

Link, a young Kokiri, is the only young man in his village without a fairy. All this changes when the wise tree Deku entrusts him with a mission of vital importance: save Princess Zelda and stop the plans of the evil Ganondorf, king of bandits. Time trips and unexpected allies are the hallmarks of this classic adventure.

If you still have your 3DS at home, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D will allow you to live this classic and understand because it revolutionized the industry under somewhat more modern standards.

Up to here comes this list for get started in one of the best known sagas in the world of videogames. Has it been useful to you? Which The Legend of Zelda are you planning to play?

