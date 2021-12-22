What are the benefits of vehicle recycling?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Abandoning a broken or wrecked car is not the best way. Recycling vehicles benefits the environment and buyers of second-hand parts.

As they say out there, “nothing lasts forever”. And in the automotive world we find a good example. When your car ends its useful life, is damaged or damaged, have you ever wondered what is the best way to go? The truth is Vehicle recycling is an excellent option to reuse your more than 3,000 parts.

This process has evolved in recent years. It is even reflected in the regulations of some countries, as it is considered a practice that benefits the environment.

In this sense, the United Nations Organization (UN) ensures that “In nature there is no garbage. Everything in it is reused or recycled “. For this reason, it is important that you learn more about this alternative for when your vehicle does not give for more. You dare?

Vehicle recycling process

When a vehicle is not operational and its owner has given up all hope of repairing it, it must go to an Authorized Treatment Center to deposit it. These facilities are known as scrapyards.

When you read that word you imagine a huge, dirty and untidy place, with car parts scattered everywhere. Perhaps, at some point it was like that, but its operation has evolved to meet the demands of management and environmental protection.

Next, we will share with you the step-by-step procedure for recycling vehicles:

As cars have hazardous waste, it is essential to process a destruction certificate that allows them to be treated correctly. The scrapyard staff proceed to decontaminate the disused car. By disassembling those components that can be reused are extracted. A good part of the pieces is checked to see if they work. The vehicle is taken to the shredding plant, in charge of coding and categorizing the auto parts, in order to recycle them according to their origin: metal and non-metal. The recovery process begins here. The fragments produced arrive in the post-fragmentation area. Then, the waste is processed through recycling or through energy recovery. Later, scrap parts are stored and sold, taking into account the guarantee.

When the car can no longer function, its end is not to become garbage. There are alternatives.

What is recycled?

The variety of parts of a vehicle is very extensive. Know the types of parts that are recycled or sold more frequently:

Mechanics: includes gearboxes, engines, axles, condensers, radiators, suspensions, steering systems, power brakes, and more.

includes gearboxes, engines, axles, condensers, radiators, suspensions, steering systems, power brakes, and more. Electricity and electronic: This group includes electrical wiring, fuel pumps, windows, electric fans, fuse boxes …

This group includes electrical wiring, fuel pumps, windows, electric fans, fuse boxes … Bodywork: made up of doors, trunk lids, hoods, bumpers, streetlights, fenders, plates, and so on.

Accessories: including dashboards, seats, grilles, and radio.

In this order of ideas, what covers the car (metals, steel and sheet metal) admits 75% of recycling of foundries. Fluids, such as brake, antifreeze or oil, account for 1% of recycling, as do upholstery, other fabrics, cardboard and paper.

Meanwhile, rubber is used about 4%. Different types of plastic usually exceed 12% and glass 3.5%.

In short, between 10% and 12% of a vehicle is used to produce energy, compared to the majority percentage that is recycled into other materials. The less old the vehicle, the more and better its parts will be used.

Benefits of vehicle recycling

The benefits of vehicle recycling are many. Those who have a car – and those who do not – should know them.

Contribute to the environment, flora and fauna

The fact is that 95% of vehicle components can be reused and recycled. Among the benefits of doing so is the opportunity to extend the useful life of the materials, although in another way.

In this way, you avoid the unnecessary use of natural resources that, as we already know, are not infinite. In addition, prevents the emission of one million tons of CO₂ into the atmosphere and reduces energy consumption. Did you know?

Likewise, this kind of recycling is great for protecting fauna and flora, since it reduces the need to extract new steel, which is a potential environmental pollutant. To be more precise, this mining can have effects such as the erosion of the earth.

Channel the management of hazardous waste

Waste like oils, batteries, antifreeze, brake fluid, and fuel, to name a few, are extracted and treated with the appropriate measures. That doesn’t happen when leaving cars lying around anywhere.

Decrease the amount of garbage on the street

In addition to contributing to environmental care and sustainability, garbage levels are reduced. It is no secret to anyone that public roads serve as scenarios for the massive abandonment of vehicles, despite the fact that this is the reason for fines in several nations.

Cars abandoned on public roads are a direct source of pollution for cities.

Lets you give materials a new use

With the recycling of vehicles, the industrial sector manages to recover a very large amount of iron, aluminum, rubber and plastic materials, which will be used for new production processes.

For example, the sector that is dedicated to making household appliances receives the metal from already recycled cars for reuse. While certain manufacturing plants use recycled as fuel. Imagine what would happen if this practice were applied in all countries!

Save money for second-hand parts buyers

People’s pocket is also favored, since many parts and spare parts that still work are brought back to second-hand sales. The consumer who acquires them, without a doubt, will pay less and will be able to continue moving in his old vehicle for a longer time, without having to buy a new one.

Always aim for recycling!

The task of recycling must be a priority, from small things like a flannel to the largest, such as vehicles. Before throwing something away, think about what else you could use it for. Or maybe you can offer it to someone else. You have plenty of reasons to recycle and in this article you read a few. It’s time to start!

