What are the basic emotions?

Paul Ekman cataloged 6 types of basic emotions at the end of the 20th century.

Emotions are psychophysiological reactions that we develop automatically in the face of certain events. They are conditioned by many factors, such as your cultural background, your personality or your past experiences. Despite this, several authors have cataloged some basic or universal emotions that all human beings share.

Of course, there is no single model that attempts to explain what the primary emotions are. One of the earliest and most famous is that of Paul Ekman. Ekman cataloged a total of 6 primary emotions at the time, although in later studies he expanded this number. Today we show you this model and what are the characteristics of each emotion.

Basic or universal emotions

Just like Ekman points out in his works, each emotion is characterized by unique and shared distinctions. In the first case, features such as their physiological manifestations and the events that precede them allow them to be differentiated. Despite this, share characteristics such as unexpected occurrence, short duration, rapid onset, and consistency between responses.

Keep in mind that emotions are not individual entities. They are part of what is known as emotional states, which allow creating connections between several of them. Despite the fact that emotions are automatic (you cannot force or develop them at will), Ekman proposes emotional awareness as a method to control them.

With these reflections as a prelude, we present the 6 basic emotions that, according to the author, all human beings share.

1. Anger

As much as you try to avoid, anger is a basic emotion that can only be controlled. It occurs naturally from early childhood.

Although we sometimes try to hide or belittle it, anger is a universal emotion. It is also one of the most powerful primary emotions out there. Anger manifests itself through feelings such as irritability, frustration, hostility, or resentment.

This emotion triggers a series of internal and external physiological reactions that allow it to be differentiated. For example, when you are angry, your blood pressure rises, your heart rate increases, and your body produces adrenaline. The latter is interesting, and it is what has led to associate this emotion with a defense mechanism (natural fight and flight response).

Regarding his external responses, we highlight the frown, the rigid posture, the increased tone of voice, the flushing of the face, the penetrating gaze and the violent actions such as blows. Anger is a natural manifestation, we can even classify it as healthy. When it develops out of control it can be dangerous for others or for the individual himself.

2. Surprise

Surprise is another of the basic emotions defined by Ekman. We develop it in unexpected or unforeseen situations, and it is not always related to a positive aspect. In fact, there are three possible manifestations of this emotion: neutral, nice and unpleasant.

This distinction is very important, as most people associate it with joy or happiness. However, an unexpected event that causes displeasure or fear is also a manifestation of surprise. Among its external physiological characteristics we highlight:

Elevation of the eyebrows.

Total opening of the eyelids.

Slight drooping of the jaw.

Gestural reaction that accompanies the situation (it can be a spasm, a jump, a scream or others).

This emotion is characterized by being the shortest of all. You usually manifest it for a fraction of seconds, after which you develop complementary feelings (joy, fear, and so on). For all this, it is one of the least powerful basic emotions.

3. Disgust

It is also sometimes classified as disgust. It is a repulsion reaction that it is believed to have evolved as a mechanism to preserve human health. For instance, some authors affirm that we develop disgust as a mechanism to avoid illness. It is distinguished through the following manifestations:

Automatic reaction of moving away from the object or situation that generates displeasure.

Retching or vomiting

Wrinkle the face

You may dislike something you see, smell or taste; also, and to a lesser extent, that you play or that you listen to at a distance. You may also feel disgusted by conjuring up hypothetical situations in your mind, such as death or rot.

This sensation can last only a few seconds or last for several hours. Emotion can be the gateway to others, such as anger. For example, anger can develop in a situation of moral disgust (reprehensible or evil actions, such as mistreating an animal).

4. Sadness

Sadness is an emotional state characterized by a feeling of decay. This feeling is often accompanied by listlessness, disinterest, pain, and hopelessness. In general, it is a transitory emotion, although in prolonged manifestations it can lead to depression. It is distinguished by the following:

Low energy level.

Need to withdraw from others.

Emotional upset

Feeling of emptiness or worthlessness.

Crying episodes.

You can develop sadness for many reasons: the absence of pleasure, grief for a loved one, the feeling of guilt, failure or frustration, loneliness, injustice, and many more. Although it is one of the strongest basic emotions, it is also one of the easiest to hide. This does not happen with anger or joy, for example.

5. Happiness

Happiness is so desired that, at least in today’s society, it is a considerable investment of time and resources to be happy most of the time.

Joy is the antonym of the previous emotion. In some contexts it is described as enjoyment or happiness. In any case, they refer to the same feeling: one in which you feel a strong dose of satisfaction, well-being and gratification. Among its physiological manifestations we mention:

Smiles or facial expressions related to bliss.

Relaxed, loose and expressive body posture.

Sharp, fast and high tone of voice.

Happiness is a transitory state so it doesn’t usually last long. It can be developed, like all the others, by things that happen to you in the moment; but also for events that you remember in your mind. It is one of the basic emotions most desired by people.

6. Fear

Sometimes referred to as fear, fear is the last of the 6 basic emotions. Fear evolved as a survival tool, one to face danger and preserve the integrity of the human being. In this sense, fear is a perfectly rational emotion.

Fear is characterized by an increase in heart rate, by the stiffness of the muscles, by the need to protect oneself, flee or escape from the situation (closing the eyes, in the latter case). Not everyone experiences it in the same way, as there are different degrees of sensitivity. In general, irrational fears are classified as phobias.

Ekman’s later work glimpsed contempt as the seventh universal emotion. However, the previous six are classified among the most studied and accepted by experts. They go far beyond the division of good and bad emotions, as they are all considered natural and completely valid to manifest.

