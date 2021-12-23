The entire community of players yearns to release new video games at Christmas, while waiting for the arrival of this year’s celebration you may not yet know that you can give them to your loved ones and this is where Steam recommends that we can give it to someone close to you some of the most popular video games of the moment.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, with only a couple of duas for the arrival of Christmas this 2021, the best of all is that, this virtual store has one of the most extensive catalogs in the world and the perfect options to give you to your loved ones especially if you are a PC Gamer.

All PC Gaming fans know about this video game platform, and that is, Steam was launched by Valve Corporation in 2003 and since then it has offered a large number of titles in its catalog.

Steam is positioned as one of the most popular virtual stores and in these December dates it has some of the most attractive offers to give as a gift, if you were a long time without being able to have a video game that you wanted so much this may be your time to have it. This is the Top 5 of the best Steam video games to give away at Christmas:

Ready or not

Ready or Not is an intense tactical shooter that shows a realistic world where SWAT units are called in to solve hostile and conflict situations.

THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT – GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION

Become a professional monster slayer and embark on an adventure of epic proportions! Upon its release, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt became an instant classic, with more than 250 Game of the Year awards.

Now you can enjoy this huge adventure of more than 100 hours in an open world along with its story-based expansions. 50 additional hours of gameplay.

This edition includes all the additional content: new weapons, armor, complementary outfits, new game mode and side missions, making it the perfect edition for fans of the franchise and those who have not enjoyed this installment.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Experience Aloy’s legendary mission to unlock the secrets of a future machine-dominated Earth. Use devastating attacks against your predators and explore a majestic open world in this award-winning action RPG!

Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is a first-person shooter that marks a return to the franchise’s iconic all-out war. In a near-future world transformed by disorder, adapt and survive with the help of your squad and a cutting-edge arsenal on constant battlefields.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, play as Gregory, a boy who has been trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy himself, Gregory must uncover the secrets of the Pizzaplex, learn the truth, and survive until dawn.