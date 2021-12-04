At the time of watch videos and listen to music from a computer We have a wide variety of options in the form of different multimedia players that offer us more and more file formats and configuration options available.

And one of these options that has been present in applications such as MPC-HC or MPC-BE for years are the so-called “shaders” or special filters to take advantage of the computing possibilities of our graphic cards.

What are “shaders”





A “shader” or “shader” is a set of instructions that form a small computer program or script whose purpose is to be executed through the GPU of the graphics card. Its mission is simple: modify the representation of images that will be shown on the screen applying different algorithms and effects that in general will try to improve the image quality.

These code lists can be compiled independently from the media player itself and can be performed, using a API like OpenGL, Vulkan or Direct3D (the latter is the one used for the reproduction of videos), different vertex transformations, coloring or modifications in the luminance of the pixels.

In other words, these are codes that, by way of additions in multimedia players, can modify the way the image is displayed on the screen, improving or simply modifying some basic aspects such as the color, geometry, brightness, contrast, sharpness, etc.

To run they resort to the GPU of our graphics cards, generally needing great computing power to apply the most advanced filters, increasing this the higher the resolution of the video and the more filters or “shaders” we want to apply at the same time, since it is possible to use several simultaneously.

How can I use the “shaders”





To start we need a video player compatible with the application of “shaders”. For example, as we mentioned at the beginning in my case I use the MPC-HC, but it is also available in MPC-BE, MPV (.net) and others, although its use and configuration with the MPC-HC is the most simple and comfortable to be able to see the results in real time, so we will explain how we can activate it if we have this player or a derivative such as MPC-BE.

First of all, make sure that in the settings> Playback> Output We have selected the “Enhanced Video Renderer” option (it is the option that is activated by default, but it should be checked) so that the shaders work correctly.





Once this is done, to activate them we click on the image with the right mouse button, then we go to “Shaders” menu and there we choose “select Shaders”. A menu will appear with a list of possible filters that we can apply both before resizing the image and afterwards.





Some do not matter when they are applied, but others will offer different results in one or other situations, although in general the effect it will be better if we apply it after scaling.

As we will see, depending on the multimedia player we use and the version (since in more modern versions there are usually more options to choose from), we have a good variety of effects available to apply ranging from modify the color space, black and white display, different settings to improve sharpness with different algorithms, improvements in deinterlacing, aspect correction, etc.

If you want to see a real example of how to apply a filter to improve the sharpness and at the same time smooth the deinterlacing of the videos, you can do it in this article where we explained in detail how to do it step by step.