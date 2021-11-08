What are paraneoplastic syndromes?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Learn about the origin of paraneoplastic syndromes and how they can occur. Sometimes they are the first sign of cancer.

Paraneoplastic syndromes are a group of rare conditions that occur in people with cancer. They are characterized by clinical manifestations that do not depend on the local or systemic effects of the tumor malignant or its metastasis.

These syndromes can affect all systems of the human body, so the different signs and symptoms will depend on the affected organ. They are part of any type of cancer, but are more frequently associated with lung, breast, ovarian, uterine and blood cancers.

In some cases, they are detected prior to the diagnosis of the malignant tumor or during its evolution. In the world it is estimated that about 8% of cancer patients suffer them.

What causes a paraneoplastic syndrome?

Paraneoplastic syndromes are not related to local invasion or compression by the malignant tumor. Neither because of the presence of metastases.

It is believed that originate from abnormal production of substances which will depend on the primary malignant tumor or by a cross reaction between healthy tissue and tumor tissue. This cross reaction causes an erroneous response of the immune system against the organs that do not suffer from disease.

These substances behind paraneoplastic syndromes can be hormones, growth factors, antibodies, peptides, or cytokines.

Classification of paraneoplastic syndromes

The clinical manifestations of paraneoplastic syndromes will depend on the affected human body system.. It can target the endocrine system, skin, blood, nervous system, or joints. There may also be kidney involvement.

There are systemic or general clinical manifestations of fever, night sweats, lack of appetite, and considerable weight loss. They are not specific to any system, but come from the release of agents associated with the exacerbated inflammatory or immune response.

The fever is not from the attack on a specific tissue system. It can be part of the generalized inflammation.

Endocrine disorders

The gland system is affected in paraneoplastic syndromes by the production of biologically active substances. Among the most noticeable and recurrent signs are the following:

Cushing’s syndrome (due to hypercortisolism due to increased ACTH). In this case, there is excess cortisol that causes an increase in blood glucose, a decrease in potassium, high blood pressure, central obesity and a puffy face.

Inappropriate antidiuretic hormone secretion. It causes low sodium levels and manifests as headache, weakness, memory disturbances, seizures, and coma.

It has a high mortality, up to 50%. It is the product of several mechanisms, especially related to the secretion of parathyroid hormone by tumor cells.

(hypercalcemia). It has a high mortality, up to 50%. It is the product of several mechanisms, especially related to the secretion of parathyroid hormone by tumor cells. Carcinoid syndrome By the release of serotonin, histamine, catecholamines, prostaglandins and vasoactive peptides. It causes head and neck edema, abdominal pain, diarrhea, bronchospasm, facial erythema, wheezing, heart and lung failure.

Hypersecretion of various hormones, such as prolactin, gonadotophin, and calcitonin.

such as prolactin, gonadotophin, and calcitonin. Alterations in the water and electrolyte balance. Secondary to hormonal production or diarrhea caused by the secretion of biologically active substances.

Arterial hypertension. Due to abnormal secretion of adrenaline and norepinephrine or excess cortisol.

Dermatological conditions

On the skin, the signs are varied and numerous. Pruritus (itching) and erythroderma (reddish discoloration of skin and mucous membranes) are included among the most common. Both are the result of hypereosinophilia, mastocytosis, and the presence of biologically active substances.

What’s more, pigmented or keratotic lesions usually appear, as the acanthosis nigricans (dark and velvety areas in the folds), generalized dermal melanosis (due to proliferation of melanocytes) and seborrheic keratoses (spots with serous discharge).

Hematological conditions

Blood problems due to paraneoplastic syndromes are usually diagnosed after the identification of the malignant tumor. They involve a wide range of manifestations, including the following:

Chronic anemia associated with cancer and hemolytic anemia.

Eosinophilia.

Granulocytosis

Thrombocytosis

Red cell aplasia.

Disseminated intravascular coagulation.

Venous thrombosis.

Neurological conditions

Neurological signs are a product of the activity of the immune system on neuronal tissue. Depending on the affected organ, symptoms can range from cognitive and personality alterations to difficulty with motor coordination.

In the cases of neurological paraneoplastic syndromes, they usually represent up to 70% of the first manifestations of a tumor.

In some cases there is a central nervous system affection due to diffuse inflammation (called encephalomyelitis). Peripheral nerves are also involved, which can cause Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The autonomic nervous system is affected by positional hypotension, neurogenic bladder, alterations in the movement of the esophagus and intestine, and cardiac arrhythmias. There may also be manifestations of myopathy, spontaneous chaotic eye movements, and myasthenia. gravis.

Rheumatological conditions

Joints are little affected in paraneoplastic syndromes. There may be arthritis, periostitis, fasciitis, osteomalacia, migratory polyarthritis, or the presence of painful swelling in the joints (hypertrophic osteoarthropathy).

Some cancer patients receive their malignant diagnosis after presenting an onset of symptoms with a paraneoplastic syndrome.

Treatment and prognosis of paraneoplastic syndromes

There is no specific treatment for these syndromes, since they depend on the affected system. It should be started by controlling the underlying cancer and, in some cases, medications are required to suppress immune action.

Paraneoplastic syndromes are very varied. On various occasions, they are the first clinical manifestation of the tumor, so their timely diagnosis leads to the identification of the underlying malignant process.

