Have you heard of neobanks? It is a new generation of financial institutions, which are completely digital and offer banking intermediation services.

The neobanks emerged in the UK and Germany, around 2008, and since then they have had a rapid expansion in Europe, while in the last they have also reached Latin America, where Mexico is one of the markets with the greatest growth in this new business model.

Neo-banks are characterized by the fact that they operate entirely online; The experience is 100 percent digital and there is no need to go to bank branches, since all the procedures are carried out from a mobile application or from the company’s website.

For this reason, your target audience is in the younger segments, since they are the people who are most familiar with and used to using virtual tools, as well as apps and smartphones.

Neobanks in Mexico

In Mexico, neobanks have been operating since 2018 and in the last two years they have had significant growth, largely thanks to the change in habits that came with confinement and social distancing due to the pandemic.

According to a study by the Latin American Federation of Banks (Felaban), 57% of users in Latin America prefer Internet banking, while 55% prefer to use mobile banking applications.

On the other hand, according to the Paradox Legal firm, in Mexico there are at least 2 million 200,000 people who have an account in a neobank, mainly due to the advantages they offer, since they offer cheaper alternatives and facilities when hiring virtual debit or credit cards, while the process is easy and fast.

There are currently 15 neobanks operating in Mexico:

– Klar

– dawn

– Bnext

– Flink

– Anchor

– Wildebeest

– RappiPay

– Broxel

– Hey bank

– Basin

– Payment Market

– Stori

– Vexi

– Oyster

– EVVA

Advantages of neobanks

Practicality, ease and speed. You can open your account in a matter of minutes and, as they are totally digital entities, all their operations are through the internet, either

through your web portal or your mobile application. This way you avoid the lines to carry out procedures and transactions.

They’re safe. The neobanks have the endorsement to operate in Mexico since 2018 with the approval of the so-called Fintech Law, which contemplates the regulation of electronic payments, collective financing, management of virtual assets and the offer of financial advice through digital channels. Therefore, they are banking entities established and regulated by law, which makes them as safe as any other bank.

Information always available. They provide information in real time on the movements, transactions and account statements of the client, which helps to better manage finances.

Reduced commissions. The commissions of neobanks are much lower than those of traditional banks, since most of the operating expenses that other financial entities have are avoided, by having facilities and branches. For this reason, in many cases, neobanks do not have commissions for opening debit cards, they do not charge an annuity, nor commissions for making bank transfers.

Services pay. They allow payments for services such as electricity, water, telephone, gas, streaming subscriptions, etc. It is also possible to make direct debit of these payments.

Additional financial products. Its operational form allows them to offer extra services such as expense organization, card management, direct debit payments, making transfers, contracting loans, and so on. In addition, the changes and currencies are up to six times cheaper than in traditional banks; they also allow multi-currency trading and, in some cases, even accept the use of cryptocurrencies.

Disadvantages of neobanks

It is important that you know that not everything is rosy when it comes to neobanks. Although these digital financial institutions offer great advantages, they also have their disadvantages and can be a risk; Besides that, If you want to contact them for any problem or doubt, it is only possible to do so through digital channels, since they do not have physical facilities.

The main disadvantage of neobanks is that in them you do not have a guarantee of your money as in traditional banks, which operate through a bank credit license. Neobanks operate with third-party money, so your money would be backed by the deposit guarantee funds of Mexico. On the other hand, some neobanks do not provide you with bank accounts, but only the card and their portfolio of services is usually quite small, compared to traditional banks.

For all this, The recommendation is that, before choosing the financial institution in which you will invest your money, be it a neobank or in traditional banking, inform yourself well and investigate the pros and cons of each one, as well as the services they offer, so that you can choose the best option for you and your needs. It is even helpful to review the opinion of the clients of the institutions that are of interest to you, so that you know what their service and customer service are like.