The low cost operator gives us the possibility to share data with other Lowi clients, but if it is still not enough or we do not want to depend on a friend or relative to pass part of the data of their rate to us. Lowi offers “the gigs to go” that will save us from more than one trouble if we run out of data and cannot find a WiFi network to connect to.
This is how gigas to go work
Lowi’s on-the-go gigabytes are the solution so you never run out of data. It is a card that we can buy at any FNAC store consisting of a 10 GB voucher for 5 euros to enjoy or give away.
Anyone can buy the gig card to go. Of course, in order to use it, you will have to have at least one active mobile line in Lowi. Keep in mind that the gigs of the voucher cannot be shared with other Lowi numbers, but you can continue to share the data of your rate, even if you have the voucher activated. As with your usual rate, you can consult the data consumption of your Lowi gig to go voucher through the consumption section within the My Lowi app.
How is the bonus activated?
Activating the 10 GB gigs to go from Lowi is very simple. Once you buy the card in any of the FNAC stores you will have to enter the Mi Lowi application and go to the section “coupons”. The card has a code hidden under the scratch. Once the code has been entered, you can start browsing.
The gigs have a duration of 3 months from the moment the bonus is activated, being accumulative from one month to another if they are not used up to a maximum of 3 months. Once you activate the gigs of the bonus, these will be the first to be consumed and once they are exhausted, the gigs of your rate will begin to be used up.
In the “coupons” section of the My Lowi application you can check the information on the codes you have used. Let’s say that this is the alternative that Lowi has so that we can have a 10 GB bonus and never run out of gigs to navigate, since the low cost operator at the moment does not offer a mobile rate with unlimited data. The most complete Lowi mobile tariff has 35 GB to browse and unlimited calls. It should be remembered that this month Lowi launched the LOSdeLOWI program with which it rewards the loyalty of its clients with 25 GB for each year they have been with the operator without forgetting the new clients to whom it also gives 25 GB for contracting any of its fiber and mobile or mobile-only rates.