The low cost operator gives us the possibility to share data with other Lowi clients, but if it is still not enough or we do not want to depend on a friend or relative to pass part of the data of their rate to us. Lowi offers “the gigs to go” that will save us from more than one trouble if we run out of data and cannot find a WiFi network to connect to.

This is how gigas to go work

Lowi’s on-the-go gigabytes are the solution so you never run out of data. It is a card that we can buy at any FNAC store consisting of a 10 GB voucher for 5 euros to enjoy or give away.

Anyone can buy the gig card to go. Of course, in order to use it, you will have to have at least one active mobile line in Lowi. Keep in mind that the gigs of the voucher cannot be shared with other Lowi numbers, but you can continue to share the data of your rate, even if you have the voucher activated. As with your usual rate, you can consult the data consumption of your Lowi gig to go voucher through the consumption section within the My Lowi app.