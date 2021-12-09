Until 2020, Jazztel offered mobile rates, both within its convergent fiber and mobile rate packs and in its mobile-only rates. Since the end of last year, the possibility of having a mobile-only rate with the operator was discontinued, being able to contract mobile lines within the combined fiber and mobile plans in which the gigabytes included are “smart”, but what do you mean they are smart?
Jazztel mobile rates are characterized by their formula of smart gigabytes in their mobile data. Which means that the maximum savings for all the operator’s clients. Mobile gigabytes are characterized by having two very interesting extras: sharing your gigabytes and the deposit of megabytes.
All Jazztel mobile rates have the “Share your GB” option activated for free by default. This service gives the possibility of sharing the mobile data of our rate to other mobile lines included in our contract at any time we need it. We will always be able to check our consumption with Jazztel through the Customer Area to see if we can afford to share gigs with other lines or not.
We can share gigabytes in a specific way, but also schedule periodically a transfer of gigabytes determined through the official application. During the billing period, the line for which the mobile data has been decided will first consume the transferred gigabytes before its own line. It is important to note that the shared gigs that have not been consumed will be lost at the end of the month, not forming part of the accumulated mega-deposit.
Mega deposit
On the other hand, Jazztel has the service known as mega deposit with which we can accumulate the gigs that we have not used during the billing cycle to accumulate them for the following month. If during the month we consume the mobile data that we have contracted in our rate, we will use the data stored in the deposit. It should be noted that at the end of a cycle, the data not consumed from the previous cycle is reset, that is, there is no possibility of infinitely accumulating them.
Thanks to the combination of these two Jazztel services, users will always be able to have smart gigabytes at their disposal so as not to fall short with the contracted mobile data. At the moment, the operator offers two options to contract fiber and mobile:
- 300 Mb symmetric fiber with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles and a mobile line with 25 GB to navigate 39.95 euros per month.
- 300 Mb symmetric fiber with unlimited calls to landlines and mobiles and two mobile lines with 8 GB each to navigate for 39.95 euros per month.
In the second option we can share and accumulate the gigabytes in an intelligent way, since both mobile lines are associated with the same contract. If one of the users needs more gigs to navigate than the other, there will always be the possibility of sharing them and, in the case of not spending them, they will accumulate for the next month.