Jazztel mobile rates are characterized by their formula of smart gigabytes in their mobile data. Which means that the maximum savings for all the operator’s clients. Mobile gigabytes are characterized by having two very interesting extras: sharing your gigabytes and the deposit of megabytes.

Share your GB in Jazztel

All Jazztel mobile rates have the “Share your GB” option activated for free by default. This service gives the possibility of sharing the mobile data of our rate to other mobile lines included in our contract at any time we need it. We will always be able to check our consumption with Jazztel through the Customer Area to see if we can afford to share gigs with other lines or not.

We can share gigabytes in a specific way, but also schedule periodically a transfer of gigabytes determined through the official application. During the billing period, the line for which the mobile data has been decided will first consume the transferred gigabytes before its own line. It is important to note that the shared gigs that have not been consumed will be lost at the end of the month, not forming part of the accumulated mega-deposit.