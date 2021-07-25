Many people have the latest technology in their hands and are fascinated by how much they can do with the sensors of their Android smartphone or mobile. They seldom wonder what some features on their device are for, but if you’ve already heard of the gyroscope and accelerometer continue reading.

What is the Gyroscope and Accelerometer for on a mobile phone?

We rarely investigate the internal systems of our electronic devices, but we have used its functions, for example measuring our calories when jogging. Possibly, it has not allowed us to use adequately or fully the sensors they have, so we will explain how both electronic sensors work.

However, in order for you to better understand its function, we will show you What is a Gyroscope and Accelerometer?, what they are for and what makes them different. It is important to understand that without these sensors many of the applications you use daily would not work, and the latter depending on the Android model.

What is the gyroscope on a mobile?

It is a sensor that comes included in mobile phones To calculate the movements that are executed with these, it is a function that can be found in the most recent devices and that allows to know at the moment the position in which it is as well as the movements it has.

How to use the gyroscope

In order to use the gyroscope on your Android phone or Tablet you have to enable it, as we already know there are different models of phones and for each one there is a different solution, however there is a way that works for most devices below you must follow the following steps:

You must go to the settings menu and then where it says my devices, for this you just have to click on the icon that has a gear inside. Locate the movements section depending on your model and the brand of your terminal, you may find one option or another. You must go down in the list of sections there is, until you find one that says Movements and Gestures or it can also be Movements. When you finally find it, you must press it to enter its setting and move on.

Where is the gyroscope located?

The Gyroscope unlike other sensors is located ulocated on the motherboard of the mobile hidden from view of the user.

Functions of a Gyroscope

These basic functions can be used after having the Gyroscope of your Smartphone or mobile device enabled or active. So that you take full advantage of your mobile device, they know what the Gyroscope is for, and that in the future they will probably be better every day.

Detect the speed of the focus of the mobile.

It allows you Rotate screen .

. Helps the Accelerometer to save the direction of the turn.

If it is a photo, with this sensor you can apply filters to your photos , create super real effects.

, create super real effects. Control movements during the process of a virtual reality game.

You can calculate the distance of a place in order to fit an object to that space, for example to want to locate a large object.

You can project onto a real image, a simulated image, this is known as Augmented reality .

. Virtual reality games where we use helmets use this sensor which gives the impression that something is real.

It allows you form a 360 ° projectionFor both images and videos, several applications already have this option. It is worth checking if your device can use the 360 ​​° function for videos, before trying to use it, and do not cause yourself frustration.

What is an Accelerometer?

This small internal sensor in our device will capture in which direction it has been moved, either in a vertical or horizontal direction. As we mentioned before This sensor works in combination with the Gyroscope sensor, detecting the different acceleration movements.

Functions of an Accelerometer

Here are the functions or what is an accelerometer for on your mobile, you are likely to be able to identify them because you have used them.

Measures gravity weight accelerations and its changes.

and its changes. Detect vibrations depending on the application you are using.

Calculate distances.

If you are on the move like running or jogging it allows you calculate your speed and even the calories you have used up.

and even the calories you have used up. May measure mild to medium impact .

. It usually makes the alarms work that we so much need.

Access the screen unlock.

Access your music with just one touch.

What does the accelerometer measure?

Accelerometer measures movement or vibrations to which an object or specifically a part of it is subjected.

What are their differences?

Perhaps we could think that the Gyroscope and the Accelerometer are the same, but they are not different electronic components, but that they work as a team.

Gyroscope receives rotation and the Accelerometer does not. The accelerometer does not have the electronic ability to differentiate where the movements come from. The Gyroscope can determine orientation about a point. The accelerometer is linear, while the Gyroscope is angular

These sensors vary according to the Android device model, and as new versions come out they will include the Gyroscope and Accelerometer sensors. When you use the applications requiring Gyroscope and Accelerometer You will think about what you read here and it will encourage you to learn about other sensors on your mobile.

What phones have a gyroscope and accelerometer?

Most Android phones Whether old models have a gyroscope, Apple phones also have them, the only phones that we can say do not have a gyroscope are those with basic functions, for example those that were sold in the market in the 90s.

And as regards accelerometer, not all phones have it, on Android only the newest has this sensor for example the Samsung Galaxy note10, and the newer iPhones also have it.

How to tell if my phone has a gyroscope and accelerometer

To find out if your phone has a gyroscope You just have to lower the notification bar and verify that the device gives us the option to activate the rotating screen function to check if it works we must activate it and proceed to place our phone in a horizontal position.

If we observe that the screen transforms from vertical to horizontal, we can deduce that it does have the gyroscopic sensor and it works normally. We can also turn it from left to right and vice versa.

And in case you want to know if your phone has an accelerometer You only have to go to the sensors section in characteristics and the magnetometer or compass option should come out, and if this option does not come out, it is because you do not have one.