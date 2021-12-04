What are Ethereum EIPs? And which are the most important?

The Ethereum Improvement Proposals or Ethereum Improvements Proposals (EIP) is a technical document in which the Ethereum community makes its proposals to improve the design and development of the network.

Through the EIP, the Ethereum community seeks to develop key updates that aim to improve the scalability of the blockchain and security.

To implement an EIP it is necessary to achieve a consensus in the community

The motivation behind creating Ethereum (ETH) is that he managed to be everything he is not Bitcoin (BTC). However, some of the limitations that have slowed down, so to speak, Bitcoin have also slowed down Ethereum.

It is worth remembering that Ethereum currently has a consensus algorithm of Proof of Work (PoW), like bitcoin, and it also has serious scalability problems. In this sense, Ethereum has had to look for alternatives that allow it to solve these obstacles. The most relevant update at the moment is the conversion from PoW to Proof of Stake (PoS) proposed by the Ethereum Foundation.

However, the Ethereum network also faces different key updates aimed at improving blockchain scalability and security, known as the Ethereum Improvement Proposals or Ethereum Improvements Proposals (EIP, for its acronym in English).

Here you will find the details you need to know about EIPs, what is their importance and what are the next updates that Ethereum will face.

Therefore, in the EIP the developers explain and express in detail their proposal for a new function or improvement for the Ethereum blockchain. However, they are not limited to conceptualization, but also include the functional implementation of the EIP.

In this way, the objective of an EIP is to suggest to the ETH community a future for the project and to give the opportunity for it to be discussed. Yes, to implement an EIP it is necessary to achieve a consensus in the community.

Does this mean that anyone can create an EIP? Yes, the author can be anyone as long as they follow the writing guidelines an EIP. However, given the technical demands required to successfully design an EIP, historically the authors tend to be application or protocol developers.

Ethereum’s first EIP was published in October 2015, called EIP-1, by developers Martin Becze and Hudson Jameson. This EIP precisely describes the guidelines and reasons behind the creation of EIPs.

Relevance of EIPs

So why are they necessary? Well, these play a key role in how changes occur and are documented in Ethereum. They are the unit around which governance occurs on this Blockchain.

As previously noted, an EIP can be suggested by anyone, however it will subsequently be discussed by stakeholders.

In this sense, an EIP must go through the next stages:

Make way for creativity! The first stage has to do with presenting an idea for a suggested improvement within the Ethereum forums. Here the idea will receive feedback from the community and it will be determined whether or not the proposal should continue to be developed in a more elaborate way. Once the idea has received positive feedback, we proceed to the preparation of a draft, where the idea is reflected and executed following the previously mentioned guidelines. The proposal is reviewed by the community A final call is established. Where the last window opens to receive feedback. And finally, the final stage represents a state in which the EIP only needs to be updated in case of correcting misprints. However, other statuses can be set such as Abandoned, Rejected, or Replaced.

The most important EIPs that have taken place so far

Ethereum has experienced a wide variety of EIPs throughout its history as there are different types. In fact, here all the EIPs that have been performed can be viewed. However, some of the most important are the following:

EIP-20: It is one of the best known EIPs by the crypto community since it was created to implement the well-known ERC-20 token. It should be noted that it is thanks to this EIP that Ethereum could be transformed into a tool to deploy tokens within its blockchain. Without it Ethereum would not currently be one of the blockchains with the most tokens in it.

It is one of the best known EIPs by the crypto community since it was created to implement the well-known ERC-20 token. It should be noted that it is thanks to this EIP that Ethereum could be transformed into a tool to deploy tokens within its blockchain. Without it Ethereum would not currently be one of the blockchains with the most tokens in it. EIP-137: It represents the birth of the Ethereum Domain Name System specification. Basically, it allowed Ethereum to become a decentralized Domain Name Service (DNS).

It represents the birth of the Ethereum Domain Name System specification. Basically, it allowed Ethereum to become a decentralized Domain Name Service (DNS). ANDIP-721: This EIP allowed the creation of non-fungible tokens of Ethereum, the ERC-721 and, therefore, allowed the birth of projects like CryptoKitties.

As previously reported in Bitcoin Mexico, Ethereum is currently at a critical stage in terms of scalability that has led to its competitors, such as Solana or Avalanche, gaining popularity.

Especially, gas rates have established themselves as a barrier to entry for new projects to the Ethereum blockchain, therefore, Most EIPs have looked to fix this problem as ETH 2.0 arrives.

In fact, according Tim Beiko, lead developer, are currently 100% focused on ‘The Merge’ as the deadline for transition to ETH 2.0 approaches

‘The Merge’ refers to the merger of the Ethereum Mainnet with the PoS system, which is expected to happen between the first and second quarters of 2022. Currently, the Ethereum Mainnet continues to maintain a PoW consensus despite the launch of the Beacon Chain that runs in parallel using PoS. Therefore, ‘The Merge’ seeks the fusion of these two systems into one.

The following will explain some of the more prominent updates that have taken place recently or will take place soon.

EIP-1559: The cause of the price rise in ETH?

This EIP was part of the Hard Fork London, being, in fact, the most prominent. Through it, the aim was to restructure the rates in ETH by introducing a base rate. This base fee will be burned, so the ETH that is paid is effectively removed from circulation.

In this sense, EIP-1559 allows the base rate to be adjusted based on demand, but also adapts along with the size of the block.

📣@Ethereum transaction fee-burning mechanism has removed 1M #ETH from the network’s circulation since it came into effect. 👉https://t.co/oLDJyg9PyC pic.twitter.com/FwkmI8lL6x – CryptoRank Platform (@CryptoRank_io) November 24, 2021

Since the implementation of this EIP, according to CryptoRank, more than 1 million Ethereum (ETH) have been burned as of November 24. Also, according to data from Ultra Sound Money, 7.67 ETH is burned every minute and up to 11,044 ETH are burned every day.

This update has resulted in the deflationary issuance of ETH, given that it has been burning faster than new ETH is being issued. However, this generated controversy within the ETH mining community as transaction fees are a determining factor in maintaining the network.

Although the burning mechanism was expected to reduce commissions, the reality is that high rates remained at a worrying level during November 2021.

Even so, according Christine Kim, Research Associate at Galaxy Digital, “EIP1559 has saved users a total of $ 844 million in transaction fees through base fee refunds“from its activation until November 18.

On November 11, Ethereum’s lead developer Tim Beiko revealed that Arrow Glacier update will go live on block 13,773,000, around December 8.

Within this upgrade EIP-4345 is exclusively included, which will seek to delay the difficulty bomb until June 2022, by which time ‘The Merge’ is expected to have occurred and the network goes on to execute the PoS consensus.

🏹🏔 Arrow Glacier is coming 🏔🏹 The upgrade will go live on block 13,773,000, around December 8th. Only change is pushing back the difficulty bomb … hopefully for the last time 🤞🏻 Upgrade your nodes 😁https://t.co/wswJHDscb3 – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth 🍵 (@TimBeiko) November 10, 2021

The bDifficulty pump refers to the increasing difficulty level planned for mining on the current PoW mainnetTherefore, once it goes live, the difficulty of mining ETH will increase exponentially at a certain threshold.

Which is the target of this difficulty bomb? As the mining difficulty increases, fewer rewards are produced so the objective is increase miners’ incentives to merge the current Ethereum Mainnet with ETH 2.0.

Basically, this difficulty bomb will eventually lead to what is known as the “Ice Age,” at which point the blockchain becomes so difficult to mine that it freezes up and stops producing blocks.

In this sense, the update that is estimated to arrive on December 8 seeks to delay this pump for several months.

Recently, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed EIP-4488 as a way to help lower gas rates as the ultimate solution, ETH 2.0, arrives.

Through the EIP published on November 23 It is proposed to increase the size of the blocks to 1 megabyte (MB) in GitHub. This would allow greater use of second layer solutions and, with this, Buterin could reduce current commissions up to 8 times.

At the time of writing, according to BitInfoCharts, Ethereum’s average transaction fee is $ 46. While the average is $ 22 US dollars.

Taking into account the stages of the PIAs previously mentioned, lButerin’s EIP has not yet been approved. If it does, a scheduled network update will be required as it changes the protocol rules.

Ee done, eThere are some concerns regarding this proposal. With a block mined every 12 seconds and a weight of 1 MB, the Ethereum blockchain would grow approximately 3 terabytes per year; at best, according to Buterin, it would be 1 terabyte per year. This it could bring problems for new nodes connecting to the network.

Long term, it increases the size of the Ethereum blockchain. If we go from adding 0.1MB of chaindata per block to even 0.5MB, that’s a 5x increase in the rate of chain growth. – Tim Beiko | timbeiko.eth 🍵 (@TimBeiko) November 26, 2021

If you want to know what the community is discussing regarding Buterin’s proposal, you can here.

Key takeaways

Major changes are coming for Ethereum which revolve around the merger that will take place sometime between the first and second quarters of 2022.

Certainly, with the merger, the transition from ETH to the PoS consensus will finally end, leaving the PoW behind. However, at that point there will still be a lot of work to do.

In the end, every investor must take into account the updates that are made regarding Ethereum since they will have a direct impact on the price of ETH as well as the future of many projects that are in its blockchain.

