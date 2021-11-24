In addition, today we find more diverse, intergenerational and multicultural organizations that, although they provide great value, also require special management to attend and understand the different points of view that converge there.

One of the key questions that recruiters should ask when interviewing a candidate, and perhaps the most important today when choosing the right person for our organization, is: why would you like to work with us? Although the answers can be very variable, they should all lead to a compatibility between the organizational culture, the benefits that the organization offers and what the person is looking for in a work space where they will spend a large part of their time.

And it is because, by common sense, it is difficult for a collaborator to give all his potential and productivity in a place where he feels uncomfortable, little valued or where the load of stress affects his well-being and, therefore, an organization will not be satisfied with a person that does not share its values ​​or does not feel proud to work in it.

For this reason, today many companies know that, to attract the best talent and make their employees prosper and be happy, they need to take on the challenge of working at the same time on the aspects that cause them stress with those that generate satisfaction and affect their success. of the business.

Thus, and in order to attract and retain the best talent, many of them are modifying their work dynamics, which has implied a great transformation inside and outside the organization.

To be in tune with current times, this transformation has to go beyond an improvement in its recruitment and selection processes or adequate remuneration for its work, it implies profound changes within the organizational culture, where issues such as comprehensive well-being, personalization, collaboration and flexibility so that employees can develop fully and continue to pay for the growth of the company.

Determining what people are looking for in a job is the first step in recruiting and retaining the best employees. In this sense, various studies suggest that one of the characteristics most valued by employees is a satisfactory balance between professional and personal life.

In addition, a work environment in which our collaborators feel comfortable is essential to be able to work correctly in these times, therefore, job security also becomes one of the most required aspects in the search or permanence in a job.