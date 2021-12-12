What are emotional competencies and what are they for?

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Emotional competencies allow us to know ourselves, but also to take care of our relationships with other people. Let’s learn about them.

The situations we face every day demand answers that are complex. Many times, job and technical skills prevail, forgetting that we also have to put emotional skills into play.

Without them we are left halfway. Emotional competencies guide us about how we feel and how we deal with ourselves and others.

Technical and emotional skills are just as important and should go hand in hand. When we have this integral vision of people we are closer to well-being.

What are emotional competencies?

Regarding emotional competencies, there are different definitions. Since Salovey and Sluyter (1997), emotional competencies involve 5 dimensions: cooperation, assertiveness, responsibility, empathy and self-control.

Many of these dimensions coincide with those referred to by Goleman within the idea of ​​emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management.

For his part, Bisquerra points out that emotional competencies imply the ability to mobilize certain resources from identify one’s own and others’ emotions, for be able to participate appropriately in different situations and to solve problems.

Bisquerra’s proposal indicates that the main emotional competencies are the following.

Emotional autonomy

It involves owning yourself with the ability to function, to have a positive and proactive attitude. Knowing our emotions allows us handle them, choose what we want to do in certain situations and also change how we feel.

Self-knowledge gives us tools to manage emotions. From here we can be proactive and less reactive.

Emotional awareness

This aspect implies the self-knowledge of our emotions, the ability to recognize them and also those of others. Being able to name them, understanding that not everything is the same, is key. We also have to identify what happens in our body.

Consciousness also has to do with the possibility of experiencing multiple emotions. Emotions have a message and they come to tell us something. So they serve as a compass and are ours North.

Emotional regulation

This is the ability to give adequate responses to situations, to moderate our emotions. Also to find how to face those emotions that we live as a overflow. It is the self-control of emotions. Which does not imply that we can control them completely, but it does imply that we can change the tone and their experience.

Interpersonal social competence

It refers to the social skills of being with others, of sharing and communicating in an assertive way. Is to feel empathy.

Life and wellness skills

Life skills are the emotional competencies that allow us to make decisions, set goals and focus on the realization of our projects. It also assumes that we are able to be flexible with the plans, to adapt to situations, to resolve conflicts in any area.

Tips for developing emotional skills

Some of the recommendations that we can take into account for the development of emotional competencies are the following:

Asking ourselves how we feel: don’t let things happen and now. You have to learn to register your emotions. Many times we move by inertia, without stopping to think about what we feel, where the sensations are located in our body, what happens to us in specific situations.

don’t let things happen and now. You have to learn to register your emotions. Many times we move by inertia, without stopping to think about what we feel, where the sensations are located in our body, what happens to us in specific situations. Wondering how the other feels: learn to keep track of how we impact people.

learn to keep track of how we impact people. Be able to speak: to place orders, to express themselves and to explain how we feel. But also to be able to listen, to receive criticism and comments.

How do emotional competencies help us?

As we pointed out, emotions have a meaning. If we use them we can understand what they want to tell us.

In this way, when there is a situation that makes us uncomfortable, the emotion of discomfort invites us to ask ourselves what is happening and what we can change.

When we cover our emotions will end up finding a way to appear and express themselves. Many times through psychosomatic illnesses: upset stomach, insomnia. Because, its expression and management is a matter of health.

On the other hand, emotions also allow us to understand what happens to others. Based on that, we will match our own emotions and behaviors according to the circumstances.

In turn, understanding ourselves and others allows us to take care of our relationships, avoiding resentments or anger due to lack of communication or because we project an emotion that is our own on others. Likewise, we are capable of setting limits and enforcing rights.

Part of empathy depends on having developed emotional skills.

Emotional competencies are not a separate chapter

Emotional competencies are skills that are learned, develop and train. They cross all areas of our lives, so it is not something that we apply only in affective relationships.

These are competencies that must also be managed in the workplace and education, among others. It is important to understand that we are dealing with people, to whom things are happening, who are living certain stories, so we must be able to provide a comprehensive look at our interactions.

