The COVID virus has affected people in a number of ways. From affecting respiratory health and other vital organs, the virus SARs-COV-2 it has also affected people’s fingers and toes. While it may not seem very dangerous, it can cause discomfort and pain.

More prone in children and youth

Currently referred to as “COVID toes”, although rare, it is said to be more prone in younger patients. A 13-year-old teenager recently reported that she suffered from the condition, which made it difficult for her to walk and also made it difficult for her to wear shoes.

That said, for those clinicians unaware of this unusual COVID effect, this is all they need to know.

What are COVID toes?

According to the College of Podiatry. The “covid feet” is the name given to lesions similar to chilblains that appear on the fingers of some people after they have contracted COVID-19.

According to research, it can occur on both fingers and toes. However, it is more common. In addition to causing injury, it can cause a bright red discoloration on the fingers or toes, eventually turning purple. The most dangerous aspect of this ailment is that it can go from impacting one finger to all the others.

Are there specific causes?

So far, there have been no specific causes behind COVID toes, however the investigation is still ongoing.

Experts believe that the toes by the virus SARs-COV-2 They are the result of the immune system’s reaction to an active coronavirus infection. That means it could be an antiviral immune response triggered by the immune systems of younger patients. Which in turn results in changes in microangiopathic disease of small blood vessels.

Another theory suggests that COVID toes could be a direct result of the SARs-COV-2 virus.

Walking barefoot at home, lack of physical movements and a sedentary lifestyle are said to be some of the causes.

Associated symptoms

For many people, COVID toes only cause discoloration and swelling of the feet or hands. However, it can be painless, and people generally feel nothing.

In other cases, in addition to swelling and discoloration, COVID toes can cause blisters, itchy rashes, painful bumps, and areas of rough skin. In severe cases, a small amount of pus may also develop under the skin.

TREATMENT

In most cases, COVID toes heal on their own. However, if the condition persists for longer periods of time. Contact a fellow dermatologist.

