If you have recently started playing Clash of Clans Surely you have noticed a destroyed building in your village. This is the Clan Castle and to rebuild it you must pay 10,000 gold coins . Once it is operational again, if you click on it you will find various options that you can perform. Among them is the possibility of creating a new group or joining an existing one.

But playing alone can be very boring at times, that’s why there are clans . A way to interact with other players and get advantages quickly.

The first of these alternatives will entail depositing 40,000 gold again; However, joining a squad is totally free, all you have to do is meet the admission requirements. If you choose the option to create your own band, you must include a name, as well as a description and other elements such as the minimum number of trophies to enter.

Within the clans of Clash of Clans you will find different ranks for the members that are: Leader, co-leader, veteran and member. These ranks do not grant any advantage over the rest, they only serve to designate who can take charge of certain functions such as editing information or expelling other players.

Advantages of being a member

Belonging to a clan does not only mean that you can interact with other users, but also that they can contribute to your village donating troops which will later protect your village against an enemy attack.

The most attractive advantage of this is participating with your companions in the Clan War, which will provide you with a huge amount of resources of all kinds if you are victorious. Also, donating to your teammates will grant you experience points to level up.

As your team continues to develop, you will unlock the Clan Awards based on objectives, which will grant you all kinds of benefits such as extra loot from wars or a refund of part of the elixir when you donate troops to your comrades.