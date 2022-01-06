Keyboard shortcuts are a way to access a lot faster to actions you want by increasing your daily productivity by doing tasks faster. Some are already implemented in our day to day because they are Windows , as is the case of ctrl + c and ctrl + v that allow you to copy and paste content. However, there are others that are exclusive to Twitter and they will speed up what you want to do as much as possible.

If you want save it for later, You will have to give the X in its upper left corner and click Save, and if you want to schedule you will do it in the calendar at the bottom.

Twitter is a popular social network through which you can see the most current news, other people’s publications, share your impressions and much more. To start writing in it, you just have to write the Tweet of a maximum of 280 characters in the box write from the top of the start timeline or by clicking its button on the navigation bar, and include graphic content up to a video, GIF file or 4 photos and confirm by publishing.

The shortcuts can be actions, navigation or chronology, with several in each of these categories that you can use at your convenience. At first it may seem difficult to memorize them, however, once you use them you will get used to it and you will almost use them automatically. Using them is as simple as write the letter o sign where it corresponds and the action will be carried out at the moment. They can be used for many things, so we will tell you what they are to know what you want to achieve and how to do it easily with shortcuts.

Which are

We are going to tell you about the keyboard shortcuts of the microblogging social network that will make your life easier when creating publications, interacting with other people or accessing the sections of the web that interest you the most, among other uses. Thus, you can start to take advantage of them and enjoy their practical utility.

We recommend that write down the ones that seem most interesting to you, or the actions that you use the most, and start practicing to be able to remember them in future times. Once you try, you will see how simple certain actions are resorting to shortcuts. For example, if you want to like a publication in which you are only you have to give the l, if you are in a photo and you want to see it better you can give the or, with a point you can update the page to see the news and much more. Discover all the shortcuts of actions, navigation and chronologies.

Of actions

Stocks are cool for when you’re interacting with other users, since you will be able to do tasks in a much more agile way, some of which you will use practically daily or very frequently while others may not so much. Thus, you will be able to like a tweet, reply, post a new one and send direct messages in no time, among other actions.

The full list of shortcuts for basic actions on Twitter is the following:

intro = Open more Tweet details

b = Lock an account

l = I like

m = Direct Message

n = Send new Tweet

o = Expand photo

r = Reply in a tweet

t = Retweet

u = Mute an account

/ = Search for something

= Search for something Ctrl + Enter = Send Tweet

For some of these shortcuts you must be in a certain specific place for it to work. For example, to like a tweet you will have to be in one, as well as reply to it or retweet it. If you need to block or silence an account, you will have to be there to do so. To expand a photo, you must first open it.

Navigation

With the navigation shortcuts you will be able to move much better around the user interface of the web page, being able to do things like go to the next or previous tweet, among other actions. Not too many, but enough for one more comfortable navigation.

j = Next Tweet

k = Previous Tweet

Space = Advance on the page

Point = upload new Tweets or update

Navigation arrows = Go up or down

? = Full keyboard menu or shortcuts

Of chronologies

Another thing you can do is go to the different sections within the social network, from the configuration and privacy settings to the timeline, the direct message tray or the Moments section. Some may not use them as much as others, but it is worth knowing them to navigate their website more easily.

The settings we are specifically talking about are the following, remember the most important ones, anyway, you won’t have to learn them all on the first day:

g and b = Bookmarks

gyc = Make moments

gyd = Display settings

gye = Explore

g and h = Go to start timeline

gyi = Go to the lists tab

gyl = Go to the Like tab

gym = Access the Direct Messages tray

gyn = Access the Notifications tab

gyo = Go to Moments

gyp = Access to open your profile

gyr = Go to mentions

gys = Go to the Settings and privacy page

gyu = Go to someone else's profile

If you don’t remember any of them and you think you’re going to use frequently, the one that you do have to learn (and it will be very simple) is the full keyboard menu or shortcuts, accessed from a question mark. A floating screen will appear with all the aforementioned shortcuts so that you can search for the one that interests you.

Half

You can also access the shortcuts of the videos on Twitter, in case it is something that you usually use frequently, so we will also tell you about them so that it is much easier for you to access the functions that you use the most:

k space = Stop or activate selected video

m = Mute selected video