What are 2.5D games and how do they work?

If you are a fan of video games, it is likely that you have come across all kinds of games of all genres. Also, it is very possible that without knowing it you have played some game in 2.5D format, but, But do you really know what it’s about?

The truth is that, this is a term that he uses to describe a particular game style and in this article we will tell you everything you need to know about this video game concept.

What is a 2.5D game?

A 2.5D game is one that portrays a 3D environment while incorporating a 2D game, in other words, It could all come down to the perspective from which the user sees the game. This view, also known as axonometric perspective, will use 2D objects that, thanks to the isometric view, will be presented as a 3D model. The isometric point of view gives the illusion that the game is 3D, when in fact it is not.

For example, you might have a side-scrolling platformer with 2D elements that uses 3D models as characters and the background. This will be seen in 3D, but in reality it is not, as the action takes place in a single plane despite the perceived depth of field. This mixture of the two dimensions create a new 2.5D perspective.

Since when did 2.5D games exist and what are the famous ones?

2.5D games have been around for some time, in fact almost since the advent of arcade video games. Taito was one of the first companies to incorporate a 2.5D environment into a video game with the arcade shooter, Interceptor. If we move forward in time a little more, we can find other titles such as Wolfenstein, Doom and Duke Nukem.

They all offered a 3D environment for the player to explore, but the game sprites were just that; instead of 3D models, which means that the games are 2.5D and not 3D. Side-scrolling platformers like Donkey Kong Country feature 3D-style characters and backgrounds, but you can usually only move on the 2D plane, so too we can accurately describe them as 2.5D.

There are also other isometric or axonometric games, which you have surely played, such as Sim City 2000, the first games in the Command and Conquer series, or Theme Park. Despite looking like 3D games, none of them really are. The reason? They use 2D sprites arranged in an isometric view, which means that They are flat images that give the impression that they are in 3D format.

What is the raison d’être of 2.5D games

Initially, this format arose as a consequence of hardware limitations of the systems that used to be played in those days. One of the most notorious examples is what happens with Legend of Zelda which features all the sprites in 2D, but still has a depth of field and the ability to move in more than two directions and seemingly in or out of the 2D plane.

Also, if you have a game that is completely 2D, it will appear less realistic and may not appeal to the environment as much. But, a 2D scrolling game with sprites and a 3D-style background, it definitely is more immersive and therefore more engaging.

