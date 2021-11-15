The first thing you should know in this regard is that all series and movies are dubbed into Spanish from Spain, despite some inconvenience like the one we will tell later. Where it is usually less common is in some programs and documentaries on the platform. We will tell you all about it below so that you know in advance what is available in our language and what is not.

The problem with Invasion and Ted Lasso

We are not lying when we say that all the series on the platform are in Spanish, although in these two in particular there is a small problem that, at least at the time of publishing this post, remains unsolved. And it is that chapter 2 of Invasion and 8 of the second season of Ted Lasso do not appear with Castilian dubbing on all devices.

Interestingly, if you try to watch one of those episodes on a Mac, they do appear with that dubbing and many others. However on tvOS, iOS and iPadOS there may be problems finding this dubbing. Many users have complained about this problem and we attest that Apple has been informed of it, so it is possible that it could be solved soon.