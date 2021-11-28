We spend all our time connecting devices to each other so that they all work with each other, but this apparently transparent process has a fairly orderly background. Devices have addresses that serve as unique identifiers and that allow them to say who they are so that the information is transmitted from one point to another without loss.

Although this can be seen more clearly if we refer to WiFi connections, whose name or SSID allows the specific router that is broadcasting the network to be identified, it also works with Bluetooth addresses. Because after the name that identifies our headphones (for example) there is a specific address and it usually appears in the listings when we are conducting searches. Sometimes temporarily, and sometimes permanently.

What is Bluetooth address and how is it constructed

When we open the settings of our mobile to locate our new headphones, or another mobile phone or even our television to be able to pair them, apparently meaningless codes begin to appear in the search list. Most of the time, that code ends up becoming a more recognizable name, but it may happen that it simply remains in the list permanently. This code is the Bluetooth address.

The Bluetooth address is the unique name that identifies each device, the code that distinguishes it from the others and that we can make more ‘friendly’ by adding a name at will. For instance, our TV may be 00: 11: 22: 33: FF: EE but we can call it ‘Living room TV’ to make it more recognizable. So in the list during searches it will appear first with the code and then it will change.

These are codes that appear, as we say, during searches so our own code will never appear. So we search from our mobile, all Bluetooth devices in range will appear in the list but never ours, because If we are the ones who are looking, we cannot find ourselves. It doesn’t need to be.

So, once we are clear about what the Bluetooth address is, we are going to tell you how it is built. In the case of Bluetooth we find six alphanumeric blocks separated by two points from each other. Six bytes that in turn hold 8 bits each, and this is how the 48 bit bluetooth address is encoded that identifies the device in question. But this code has a specific order.

To begin with, we have the first two alphanumeric blocks which are known as NAP or ‘Non-significant Address Part “, or also’ Non-significant address part ‘in Spanish. As a continuation we find two other alphanumeric characters, the third block of the code, which is called UAP, ‘Upper Address Part’ or ‘Upper Address Part’. Here we have 8 bits. Finally, the LAP, ‘Lower Address Part’ or ‘Lower Address Part’. This is the part that identifies the device as such and it is the manufacturer that sews it to it.

Thus, in a Bluetooth address like the one we have put above as an example (00: 11: 22: 33: FF: EE), the parts would be the following:

NAP: 00:11

UAP: 22

LAP: 33: FF: EE

This is how you build a Bluetooth address. Remember, the address that appears when we do a search for devices in the coverage radius before the devices themselves answer with their ‘real name’. That is, the address that our mobile finds before asking, who are you ?, and that the television responds with ‘I am the television in the living room’. And that’s it, as simple as that. And so complex at the same time.