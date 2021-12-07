If we want to surprise our favorite people with the perfect or fashionable gift, without a doubt a hot air fryers or air fryer it’s a safe bet. A small appliance capable of cooking delicacies with so little oil that it makes our dishes much healthier (we can put it in our Reyes menu too) and that they take up little space. They can also prepare light dishes in a few minutes.

In Amazon we can find a whole selection of brands such as Cosori, Princess or Cecotec, for all sizes of families and budgets, these are some of our favorites:

Cosori Smart

We start with the Amazon favorite that is also one of the most complete (for having, it even has WiFi), this Cosori that has a capacity of 6 liters -perfect for families of up to 6 members- 11 different programs, which include the possibility to program cooking up to 4 hours before and the ability to keep our food warm once cooked.

It is also perfect for beginners since thanks to its WiFi connection and to the app, we can choose from more than 100 recipes to cook in a simple way. Once we finish, we can introduce the removable elements of our fryer in the dishwasher. The price of this complete fryer is 159.99 139.99 euros.

COSORI Smart WiFi Hot Air Fryer (5.5L, XXL, with App Control, LED Touch Screen, 11 Programs, Preheat and Keep Warm, Shake Mode





COSORI Smart WiFi Hot Air Fryer (5.5L, XXL, with App Control, LED Touch Screen, 11 Programs, Preheat and Keep Warm, Shake Mode

CREATE IKOHS Fryer Air

With a somewhat more minimalist design than the previous one, this Ikohs is perfect for people who live alone or for couples, since its capacity is 1.5 liters (it takes up little space in the kitchen). As for the rest of the characteristics, its power is modest, about 800W but taking into account its size it is understandable and even so it can reach a temperature of up to 200ºC.

Its basket is non-stick and suitable for the dishwasher, it is also programmable and has automatic shutdown. A commitment to the design that we find on Amazon lowered by 77.95 60.95 euros.





CREATE IKOHS Fryer Air – Oil-Free Fryer, Hot Air Fryer, 1.5 l Capacity, 900W, Non-Stick Basket, 80-200 ° Temperature Selector, Automatic Shutdown, BPA Free, Programmable, White

Princess 182020 XL

From the hand of Princess we have this proposal with a power of 1500W that promises to ” fry ” with a small spoonful of aicete, but also roasts, toasts and bakes dishes with fewer calories (as it requires practically no oil) while preserving the flavor and the texture, almost at the level of a conventional deep fryer.

It has a 3.2 liter capacity, adjustable temperature control and built-in timer. In addition, you can easily disassemble it to put it in the dishwasher. We found it on sale today on Amazon (where it has an average score of 4.4 stars among more than 11,000 buyers) by 87.99 69.90 euros.





Princess 182020 XL Oil Free Fryer, Digital Touch Control Panel, Easy to Use and Clean, 8 programs, 1500 W, Time and Temperature adjustable, 3.2 liter capacity, 30 PDF Recipes Read: Quick cream of chocolate and Greek yogurt without sugar, video recipe of quick cooking

Innsky

Another of the favorite fryers on Amazon is this Innsky with a capacity of up to 5.5 liters (to cook up to 10 servings approximately), 8 different programs designed for the most common recipes and a recipe book to get more out of our fryer experiencing a great variety of elaborations.

A complete fryer that has a power of 1700W, a pause function and also a restart that prevents overheating, so it also provides an extra safety. We find it lowered today by 119.99 101.99 euros.





Innsky 5.5L Oil Free Fryer with Recipe Book, 8 Modes Touch Panel, Adjustable Time and Temperature, 1700W Hot Air Fryer with Pause and Restart function, BPA PFOA free, Ideal Gift

Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Sun

Finally, a national design that is also one of the most economical, this Cecotec Cecofry that among its notable features has an accessory that allows us to also use it as an oven, yes, with limitations since space is reduced compared to an oven conventional.





Cecotec Cecofry Compact Rapid Sun Oil-Free Hot Air Fryer. 900 W, Diet, Oven Function, Programmable in Time and Temperature, Thermostat, 1.5 liter Container

This Cecotec is programmable not only in time, but also in temperature and cooks up to 400 grams of potato in one go as it has a capacity of 1.5 liters. And so that you know how it works from the beginning, the reduced price of 64.99 46.90 euros includes a complete recipe book.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, another of the best valued fryers in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.

Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec's highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.

Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 59.99 euros.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

