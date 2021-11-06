Since 2017, he has also governed in tandem with Murillo, whom he married in 2005, but who has been his sentimental partner since 1977.

As of 2018, the 70-year-old poet has become one of the most controversial and ubiquitous figures in the second poorest country in America, where, according to her critics, nothing moves without her consent.

“The two are different, but complementary, and when they come together, they result in that harmful and unscrupulous force that governs Nicaragua,” Fabián Medina, author of the biographical book on Ortega, told Reuters. The prisoner 198.

“Ortega is passive, introverted, backed before his bases by his years in prison and guerrillas in the Sandinista Front and with zero empathy for the suffering of others. Murillo is impetuous, vindictive, outgoing and with inexhaustible energy,” he added.

On August 2, the Sandinista Front (FSLN, left) announced that Ortega and his wife would be its candidates for president and vice president. Four days later, the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) disqualified a third party, the right-wing Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CXL).

“The objective of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo is to eliminate any possible doubt about their survival in power,” said Tiziano Breda, an analyst at the International Crisis Group.

Ortega faces five unknown candidates identified as collaborating with the government, following the arrest of seven presidential candidates and the cancellation of three opposition parties, in an offensive that since June has imprisoned 39 politicians, businessmen, peasants, students and journalists.