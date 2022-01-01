You may think that this impacts the portability of the Samsung tablet we are talking about, but it really does not. Due to its excellent aluminum finish, the weight of this equipment is below 650 grams … so it is much more striking in this section than any laptop on the market today. By the way, the battery of this equipment is 10,090 mAh, which means that you will be able to use the device for more than ten hours without having any restrictions on what has to do with its use (including the brightness of the screen, which shows that it is perfectly optimized).

One of the things that attracts the attention of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is its screen, which is large enough so that it can be used for all kinds of purposes (either to use applications such as Word or multimedia editors and even to enjoy videos with excellent quality). Specifically, the dimensions of this component are 12.4 inch so it has enough space for anything … And, in addition, you must add that the panel is Full HD so you will enjoy everything with a remarkable definition.

The offer on Amazon

At this time, and without paying anything for the shipping costs in the case that you have a Prime account, what you have to pay to have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fe at home is only 455 euros… Which is € 124 less than it usually costs. That is, it is at a minimum price on Amazon so we recommend that you do not miss this opportunity. We leave you below the corresponding purchase link so that you can get the model that has a storage capacity of 64 GB that, obviously, if you need it, you can expand it by using microSD cards.

This Samsung tablet is very powerful

This is important today, since Android it has evolved enough that you can use the operating system for much more than just fun. The fact is that inside this model you will find a processor Snapdragon 750G eight-core system that is very well combined with 4 GB RAM. The result is that you will always have excellent fluency regardless of the application you run. Therefore, we are sure that you will enjoy a great user experience at all times … This is very important, and synonymous with a successful purchase.

Some additional details that you should know about this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is that it offers compatibility with the use of the stylus S Pen which allows you to write freehand on the screen and perform additional functions. Besides, and taking into account that the connectivity is excellent, it is also very positive that its sound is very good, since the speaker system is signed by AKG and that includes a couple of high-resolution cameras with which you can make videoconferences without any problem with this powerful Android tablet.

Listed items contain an affiliate link that reports a small commission to ADSLZone for each purchase. The products that appear here have been chosen by the editors for being discounted, and their appearance here has nothing to do with any agreement with the brands.