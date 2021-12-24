This remastered compilation is available for less than 15 euros.

In AlfaBetaJuega we bring you all the offers of video games, consoles and gaming accessories. Here you can find interesting products for all audiences, also games recommended for children. The lego video games They are perfect for the little ones in the house because they are fun, colorful and do not have explicit violence. On Amazon you have an incredible offer to buy Lego Harry Potter Collection for Nintendo Switch for just 14.89 euros.

Know more: Lego Harry Potter Collection

Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console in recent years, so it’s a good time to expand game collection with this edition. It is a compilation of the 2 sets of Lego Harry Potter completely remastered in a single cartridge. So you can relive the events of the Harry Potter movies through Lego blocks and a very economical price. This edition has a price of 14.89 euros, so each game costs about 7 euros. What a bargain!

Lego Harry Potter Collection for less than 15 euros

The compilation consists of Lego Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Lego Harry Potter: Years 5-7. One counts the Harry Potter’s early years at Hogwarts, his friendship with the other students and the relationship with the teachers. You will recognize many movie scenes that are faithfully recreated with Lego blocks, as well as settings that are full of details. The player will learn to cast spells, brew potions and more with more than 200 characters different. The best thing about these games is their mode 2 player cooperative.

Know more: Lego Harry Potter Collection

It is rare to find games for less than 20 and 15 euros, but today you have this essential offer. Lego Harry Potter Collection is one of the best games to play with the family and with children because it has elements of fantasy, magic and incredible environments. Now it can be yours for only 14.89 euros on Amazon for enjoy Nintendo Switch the next few weeks so festive.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe