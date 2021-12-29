The best driving simulator at an incredible price.

Throughout the year you can see the best offers on video games, consoles and more gaming accessories. Buying next-gen consoles is more difficult, but you can complete your Xbox library with Forza Horizon 5, without a doubt one of the most successful games of this year. The driving simulator is very cheap on amazon, despite being a relatively recent release: it barely costs 44.99 euros with a 36 percent discount that you can take advantage of right now.

There are no words to talk about microsoft car simulator, since it is a benchmark in this genre. Xbox Series X manages to further enhance its technical section with hyper realistic graphics that will leave you speechless. The game is also compatible with Xbox One and the standard edition is available for only 44.99 euros. Forza Horizon 5 has a significant price reduction where you can save 25 euros over its usual price. Of course, to play online you will need a Xbox Live subscription to access the game’s multiplayer features.

Forza Horizon 5 is the ultimate experience for motor lovers and every year it goes a little further. This installment is set in an open world environment based in a fictional region of Mexico, where very different ecosystems can be found. The map is the largest in the series and 50% larger than Forza Horizon 4. Players can compete in car races between incredible landscapes dominated by jungles, beaches, ancient temples or active volcanoes. Driving unfolds freely, you can even customize your own routes.

Are you going to miss all this? Forza Horizon 5 is one of the best-selling games on Steam and now also on Amazon, where you can buy it for only 44.99 euros. This is a 36 percent discount, so you save 25 euros in total. We remind you that this edition of Forza Horizon 5 is compatible with Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, so you can play it on the console you want.

